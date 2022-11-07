Do Soccer Moms Really Want Their Grandchildren Aborted? Democrats Bet $150 Million the Answer is Yes.

Democrats have spent $150 million this election cycle trying to convince suburban women that without their votes their daughters might not be able to abort their grandchildren. A lot of this money was obviously misspent, including the barraged of scare text and phone messages trying to upset me enough on the issue to vote Democrat.

As I am neither a suburban woman, a Democrat, or pro-abortion, they missed their mark, but the Democrat’s angst does give a twinge of delight in these quarters. Can it be true, Republican representatives singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic will soon descend on Washington? Will the ghouls at Planned Parenthood no longer control the U.S. Capitol enough to extract lavish taxpayer funding for abortion clinics — the same ones who make plenty of money without taxpayer support?

At all levels, there is a huge amount of money for those who work in the abortion/sex change complex. Planned Parenthood has at least five executives making a minimum of $500,000. It’s a cash cow and one that pays dividends by boomeranging federal grants into quid pro quo donations back to Democrat campaigns.

The net effect is to make one wonder if, a marvel to behold, the Republicans might actually do something for their pro-life voters. Texts keep warning me that those dastardly Republicans will limit abortion to 15 weeks — in other words, when the baby has a face, fingerprints, feet, and a heartbeat and can feel pain. Those savage Europeans, who are forever trying to kill each other in wars, don’t even allow abortion through 15 weeks, or four months for us non-M.D.s

Never fear: In America, abortion until the day of birth is a hill Democrats are ready to die on. And they will man the barricades to ensure there shall be no medical help required if an aborted baby is born alive and able to survive on his or her own; no involvement of parents for underage minor children seeking an abortion; and best of all, the multi-million dollar baby parts business will continue unimpeded. Yes, those huge handling fees are for routine and customary medical services, all in a day’s work at Abortions R Us. As Dr. Julius Hallervorden said in his defense at the 1945 Nurenberg war crimes trials, “If you are going to kill all these people, at least take the brains out so that the material may be utilized.” Yes, for Democrats, utility rules. Skip the cradle and go right to the grave.

Will Republicans actually do anything? Who knows. But it would at least be nice to see them push back just a little bit. And maybe some of them would stop being so flat-footed on the whole rape and incest loophole. (Not that any clinic would lie on a form to make money, medical marijuana, and all that!)

Would at least one Republican point out the lack of “equity” in these laws? Under rape and incest legislation, if the young girl is pregnant, the child is allowed to terminate her baby’s life (which studies show often adds to the rape victim’s trauma). But what about the father of the child, the one who did the crime? If anyone actually looks for and finds him, he will enter our no-bail, some-jail turnstile justice system. His rights will be protected to the point he may be back on the streets before the ink dries on the paperwork. With prosecutorial discretion, it can be pleaded down, way down.

Shouldn’t there at least be a national DNA database focused on rape and incest cases that end in abortion, with mandatory federal life imprisonment with no chance for parole for the perpetrator? Let’s at least keep the abortion clinics honest in their paperwork and put enforcement on a no-nonsense federal level. It is not unheard of that the person taking the underage girl to the abortion clinic is the same person who raped her.

There is certainly DNA evidence available with every abortion, so you can narrow the culprits down pretty easily. State laws that currently only require a police report to be filed or a doctor to write a report may not be strong enough without the teeth of federal prosecution and a mandatory life sentence for the guilty. Punishing these people should be a bipartisan issue, especially where it intersects with sex trafficking.

Related: Democrats Trying to Frighten Voters With Dark, Animated Imagery About the GOP and Cultural Issues

And while the pro-life position should not be to terminate these fathers in the same grisly manner their son or daughter was terminated — hanging is no longer in style, after all — couldn’t the penalties for the guilty be as serious as the innocent life that was taken because of their actions?

Bloodshed for bloodshed does not stop the cycle of violence, but neither does the current system that does so little to see that justice is done for the tiniest victim of rape or incest. Rather than spending $150 million on ads to court well-off suburban women, perhaps that money should have been used to assist poor women who need help keeping their children. That includes those heroic underage victims of rape who, over the years, have opted to break the cycle of violence and give birth to their children despite the horrible injustice they suffered.

As for the suburban moms, I think the Democrats are going to learn that they’re not as deeply invested in the Democrat’s radical position on abortion as their ad buys indicate.