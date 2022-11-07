The Top Five Excuses Democrats Will Use When They Get Annihilated on Election Day

We know the Democrats are incapable of owning their losses. It’s always someone else’s fault. But who–or what–will be the cause of the battering ram that sends waves of Democrats to the all-inclusive, gender-free showers after the midterm elections?

Democrats seem to believe they can win by throwing their support behind pink-haired TikTok teachers/groomers bragging about how they are actively “transing” young kids in the classrooms. This is a microcosm of American society, but they are loud, annoying, entitled, organized, and wildly unattractive.

No parent worthy of their reproductive organs wants their child to mutilate his or her body to be popular. Most people are somewhat pro-choice, but even the most dedicated are appalled by abortion up to the point of birth. And try as they might, most people don’t believe January 6 was an attempt by 400,000 Americans to overthrow the most powerful nation on earth. Yet these are three staples the left is banking on. Those and “orange man bad.”

So who will take the blame when the Democrats get shellacked for running on the aforementioned commie issues?

Scapegoat #5: Bigotry

The Democrats will triple down on white Christian “hatred” when the nation soundly rejects a child’s “right” to play transformer and carve up their genitals. There will be no mention of the black Christian vote that rejects this insanity. Hispanic Christians are flocking to the GOP as well. The Democrats know — or should know — they are in trouble when Michigan’s Muslim vote swings toward the Republicans.

THIS is why Republicans will win HUGE tomorrow! An entire community having the courage to realize they've been used for far too long, family values and love for their children will win the day! #Dearborn

Democrats haughtily believe they have the minority votes deep in their pockets. They’ll blame “anti-trans hatred” when, realistically, no one cares if a man wants to wear a dress and change his name from Carl to Carla. No one cares if a grown man lops off his penis; they just don’t want their kids being groomed for the same life. Like most normal people, we conservatives know teens are an easy target for monsters. Like most people, these groups also don’t want their kids having access to gay porn, or any porn for that matter, in their schools. But the libtards can’t accept that their policies are the true danger here.

FACT-O-RAMA! Using a word so often that it loses its meaning is called “semantic satiation.” Libs have screeched the words “bigotry” “racism” and “hatred” so many times that the words have lost their effect, yet they stick with these accusations because they can’t admit they are a bunch of commie pinkos who want to cut up young kids to propagate their ghoulish agenda.

Scapegoat #4: “Misinformation”

Stacey Abrams is already blaming her loss on black men who are refusing to vote for her. Why wouldn’t black men just automatically cast a vote for Abrams? All black people should obediently vote for a black woman, right? Wrong-o, Marylou. The creepily power-hungry Abrams claims black men are being poisoned by “misinformation.” Actually, black people are thinking for themselves. Maybe, just maybe, it’s the economy, you racist idiot.

OPINION-O-RAMA! Democrats never intended to end racism. They just want to control it and use it for their own benefit.

Democrat harpies like to blame “misinformation” so that they can one day try to bring back the Stalin-icioviciousnistry of Misinformation. If they control what the people think, they control the people.

And where would this supposed “misinformation” be coming from? You guessed it!

Scapegoat #3: “White Supremacy”

We know there is so little white supremacy in the U.S that Biden allegedly asked the FBI to manufacture some good old hatred. FakeHateCrimes.org has 472 examples of false bigotry, almost all of which are minorities pretending to be victims of racial hatred. Imagine living in a country so lacking in hate crimes that people and the FBI have to fake it. I thought the goal was NO HATE CRIMES–but when the supply exceeds the demand, FAKE IT.

Scapegoat #2: The Right Hates Women

The lefty skanks believe a woman has the right to vacuum a fetus out of her body up until actual birth. If you disagree, you are a “misogynist” trying to control women’s bodies. The truth is, we don’t say a word when chubby, green-haired, unshaggable albatrosses pierce their labias into hula poppers. We don’t care what women do with their bodies. We just don’t believe it’s ok top slaughter a child two days before birth. So listen up, ladies: Shave your heads, pierce your business, sticks your arms in a wood chipper–we don’t care. We aren’t concerned if you go to heaven or hell. We just think killing babies a week before birth is grotesque. You can have nine abortions; you aren’t hurting us conservatives. Sorry to ruin your fun.

The failure to recognize the intrinsic dignity and value of every human being, including herself is on full display in this picture.

FACT-O-RAMA! The left claims conservatives don’t care about a baby after he/she is born. Google “Catholic adoptions agencies.” Then Goodle “Antifa adoption agencies.” Count the results, commie.

So do we, privileged white girl. So do we.

Scapegoat # 1: Trump

Trump has been out of office for almost two years, but the pinkos can’t not mention him. Trump has saved the republic for at least 20 years. If he runs again and wins, this nation will have an additional 80 years of delicious, constitutional freedomy goodness. He has inspired a wave of MAGA Americans like Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake, Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc. Biden can’t eat an ice cream cone or fall off a bike without mentioning Trump. He lives rent-free in the soft skulls of whining liberlas who can’t mention his name without rage-spitting their avocado toast onto their phones.

Remember to vote a full Republican ticket, folks. Leave your kids with the same freedoms you have. Don’t let the World Economic Forum (WEF) take away their steaks.

Meat will be a special treat.

We got this, folks! Vote a solid red ticket and preserve the nation that the bolshies want to dissolve. I will be on the job all night on Election Night covering the chaos that real Americans will spew onto the Marxists until the wee hours. Bring bourbon.

PRO-TIP: Anyone who opposes free speech on Twitter is a dirty communist piggy.

Before you go vote, please enjoy this video from my friends at “Joke sand a Point.” They get it. Conservatives are funny. Libs are miserable killjoys who don’t know how to have fun.

VOTE!