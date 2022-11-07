Kevin Downey Jr.'s Ultra MAGA Whackjob Conspiracy Theory Election Day Predictions

It’s been two years since Joe “showered with his daughter Ashley” Biden “won” the 2020 election, and the midterm elections couldn’t have gotten here fast enough for me.

You can smell the anger and revenge in the air. Conservatives and Republicans are excited. I am flying Trump flags from my car. I am pushing people who listen to my radio program, “The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show,” (every Friday from 6-7 pm at LINEWSRADIO.com) to vote for a straight Republican ticket and punish the sewer-dwelling Democrats once and for all. I’m so eager to send the Democrats packing I want to grow one of those huge, repulsive John Fetterman-like lumps on my neck so that I can wear two MAGA hats.

FACT-O-RAMA! Suburban white women are leaning hard for Republicans, as are many Latino and black people. Also, Trump’s endorsement success rate is amazing and candidates with Trump’s blessing win overwhelmingly, and this election is full of MAGA candidates.

I recently drove from Long Island, N.Y., to Detroit and back. For what it’s worth, I saw way more signs for Republican candidates throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. I saw plenty of Trump flags, one Winnie the Pooh flag, and no Biden flags. That gives Pooh bear an edge on Biden.

It took two years, but here we are. It’s payback time. Let’s break down what I believe will happen IF there is no cheating.

CHEAT-O-RAMA! Election cheating was likely invented less than a minute after voting was discovered. Detroit, New York City, Chicago, Philly, New Orleans and many other blue cities have a history of election cheating that goes back over 100 years. Democrats can’t be trusted.

If there is no cheating, here is what I believe will happen:

MICHIGAN

Michiganders are sick of their governor, Stretchin’ Gretchen Whitmer. She brought some draconian lockdown rules to her state and then openly defied them when she felt like it. Also, as of right now, the price of gas in southeastern Michigan is $4.09 per gallon. Michigan’s poor and working classes are struggling.

Also noteworthy, roughly 3% of Michigan’s population are Muslims who have recently gone to war with Democrats over gay porn books found in school libraries and are breaking to Republicans, many for the first time in their lives.

WARNING: SEXUALLY GRAPHIC CONTENT Here are images from a book taught at public school, teaching kids about gay love Parents in Dearborn Michigan are fighting to remove this book. Among others. And they're being canceled by leftists for this Allah protect our kids from groomers pic.twitter.com/LQpwSLJTpV — The Haram Police 🚨 (@ModerateMozlems) October 23, 2022

I believe Michigan is going full-on red. Wayne County, which includes Detroit, might actually go red as well. Michigan is full of Trump supporters, including union auto workers who are sick of crime and gas prices. Tudor Dixon will win, as will attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo. I predict Michigan will vote a full Republican ticket, and John James could take Michigan’s 10th congressional district, which is Trump country. Trump endorsed James last March.

RELATED: Reasons Never to Vote Democrat Again, Vol. I: COVID Tyranny Must Be Punished

SCAM-O-RAMA! Hillary claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her because of Trump-Russia collusion. She paid for the bogus “Steele Dossier” which launched a two-year investigation. Yet, a mere four years later, we were told the 2020 election was somehow the “most secure ever.”

New York

New Yorkers are sick of the crime. Yes, annoying liberal white women in NYC will always vote blue, but most sane New Yorkers can see the carnage. I predict a lot of libs, unable to pull a lever for an Elephant, will stay home tomorrow. Black voters don’t care for Kathy Hochul and are sick of being victims of crimes that the Democrats and their cashless bail experiment have brought to their neighborhoods.

I predict Lee Zeldin will win the governor’s race. He has promised to fire commie DA Alvin Bragg and end the lawlessness. Upstate New York and Long Island will go for Zeldin. He will easily win at least 35% of New York City, if not more. He will win Staten Island handily, which helped put Mayor Giuliani in office back in the ’90s.

BONUS! I’m not saying this will happen, but NO ONE likes legendary sitzpinkler Chuck Schumer. If Democrats stay home on Tuesday and fed-up New Yorkers vote a straight Republican ticket, GOP Senate candidate Joe Pinion could win just on Zeldin’s coattails. Pinion is a great candidate. Shame on the NY GOP for not investing more time and money in his campaign.

RELATED: Reasons Never to Vote Democrat Again, Vol. II: The Big, Blue Crime Wave

OPINION-O-RAMA! I believe NY’s former governor Andrew Cuomo is setting the table against Hochul tomorrow so that he can run again in the future. He still has friends in high places throughout the state. Cuomo supporters are flocking to Zeldin. I believe the fix is in against Hochul and Cuomo is planning a comeback. He needs Hochul out of the way to do that.

Arizona and Nevada

I predict Arizona goes full red. Kari Lake is a pitbull, and Arizonians don’t mess around (ask my friend Stephen Kruiser). Yes, there are annoying blue transplants from California causing trouble, but I believe real Arizonians are going to lock this up.

Nevada is a mystery, but I believe Adam Laxalt takes the day.

House and Senate

I know black people who openly attacked Trump but told me in confidence they were voting for him. Republicans know that they might be punched in the chops for admitting to being a Republican and, if asked publicly, will say they are voting Democrat. So those polls are a joke.

I predict the polls that have Republicans like Zeldin and Arizona candidate Kari Lake up by roughly 1% are off. I believe both candidates are up way more.

In other words, we can’t trust the polls.

That said, I predict the Republicans will pick up no fewer than 40 House seats, maybe even closer to 50. I also predict a Senate pick-up of at least five seats, if not one or two more. If there is no cheating.

If John Fetterhuh? beats Dr. Oz, then the Pennsylvania voting machines need an enema. I can’t see that happening without Stalin-like election fraud.

Hilarity Ensues

Beta O’Rourke and Stacy Abrams will get spanked. I have no idea what either of them do for a living, but I hope they are good at it.

Potential Problems

Other than 2020, how many elections in your life were not called on election day? We should be suspicious of anyone who says, “We may not know who won for days.”

Here is the toilet person-in-chief saying just that.

BIDEN: “In some cases we won't know the winner of the election for a few days, until after a few days after the election.” pic.twitter.com/oaRPAo3XZI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2022

Remember, Biden accuses the Republicans of whatever he is up to, so when he says conservatives want to “end Democracy,” I believe he is looking to do just that.

This race comes down to the two parties’ messages. Republicans are promising to curtail crime and fix the economy. Democrats are campaigning on a woman’s right to abort a child two days before starting kindergarten. They are openly fighting for the “right” of a 14-year-old boy to have his penis sawed off behind his parents’ backs. They spent almost two years trying to convince people that the nation almost ended on January 6, despite the FBI and Harvard University claiming there was no actual insurrection.

Most importantly, Biden has been a disaster. No one wants a president who might drop a crab cake in his pants while talking to the pope. Everyone Everything Biden has touched has turned to garbage. The sick part is, it was all on purpose—the economy, the harsh response to the Bat Stew Flu—meant to gut the nation, steal our liberties, and usher in the globalists’ new world order.

The Republican Party underwent a facelift under Trump. It’s now the party of unions, law enforcement, and common sense. The Democrats made some changes too. They became the Marxist party of purple-haired dime museums who want to drag your kids into an operating room and gouge out their reproductive organs. They want open borders, despite 100,000 people per year (many of them teens) overdosing on fentanyl they didn’t even know they were ingesting. The Democrat Party has gone full commie.

Vote Republican. Vote the bolshies out of office.

Davis Solway recently wrote of the Great Reset. Please read this before you vote tomorrow: “The Great Reset: A Perfect Storm.”

Spoiler Alert: the perfect storm Solway talks about wasn’t an accident.

It’s time to punish the merry-andrews who said you should be refused a hospital bed and die for not swallowing Fauci’s flapdoodle and getting the vaccine shot that doesn’t prevent covid.

Here is an excerpt from the article entitled “Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary”:

On the one hand, a hallmark of civilized thought is the sense that every life is precious. On the other, those who have deliberately flouted sober medical advice by refusing a vaccine known to reduce the risk of serious disease from the virus, including the risk to others, and end up in the hospital or the grave can be viewed as receiving their just deserts.

This writer was happy to beclown herself for her commie masters several times in one paragraph:

“sober medical advice” is a joke.

the vaccine shot wasn’t “known” to do anything. It was all a guess. The shot didn’t keep us from getting or transmitting the Hong Kong Fluey, like they said it would.

shot wasn’t “known” to do anything. It was all a guess. The shot didn’t keep us from getting or transmitting the Hong Kong Fluey, like they said it would. just desserts? I don’t say that to the fools who bent their knees and raised their sleeves for a shot that does little more than fill the pockets of big pharma. I feel sorry for them. I can’t imagine living in such fear, nor can I imagine trusting the Democrats with their lives and the lives of their kids. That said, they can choke on their hatred of those who didn’t get the shot.

If we don’t punish the Democrats, they are just going to do it all again. They are criminals, and we know what happens when we don’t punish criminals. We’ve been watching it happen in our country for almost three years now.