Michigan Muslims Rock the Casbah Over Gay Porn in Schools, Jumping En Masse to the GOP

Seven months ago, an intrepid PJ Media columnist with wonderful hair opined that the transgender movement would bring down the ultra-commies running the Democrat party.

While the Democrats were attacking white Christians for believing women are women and men are not, they never thought the Muslim community might have a say in all this. They do.

We are less than a week before the midterms, and the Democrats are in panic mode. They didn’t learn from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last November — don’t mess with people’s kids. And they didn’t see themselves possibly losing Michigan.

Wayne County, Mich., which includes Detroit, has been a fortress for Democrats for decades. Part of that reason is Dearborn, which is the home to the largest Muslim population in the U.S. Also, Hamtramck, Mich., a small town almost entirely enveloped by Detroit, is the only majority Muslim town in the U.S. Muslims have also moved into Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood, which borders Dearborn. There are a lot of Muslim voters, and most of them have voted Democrat in the past.

FACT-O-RAMA! Eighty-two percent of Muslims voted for Hillary in 2016.

Muslims aren’t always friendly with the LGBT crowd, and they don’t want their kids exposed to gay porn in their schools. They don’t believe in a 14-year-old’s “right” to have his penis lopped off behind his parent’s backs. They are not down with aborting a child at all, much less a week before it’s born. Hilariously, these are three of the Democrats’ election battle flags in 2022. What could go wrong?

Democrats have a BIG problem. Parents are done letting teachers with political agendas manipulate their kids. These parents in Dearborn were asked at a rally of over 500 who they were voting for on Nov 8? “REPUBLICANS!”https://t.co/1OmskSkAus — meshawn maddock (@CoChairMeshawn) November 2, 2022

Here is my point: the bolshies may have just “woke” their way out of power in Michigan. If the Republicans can take Wayne County, they will take the state. Muslims make up roughly 3% of Michigan’s population, where Trump beat Hillary by .23%.

Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon, recently mentioned a Muslim father who approached her and said he was voting Republican for the first time in his life. Commie bum-licky, Stephen Colbert, ever eager to beclown himself before his apparatchik masters, went on air and claimed this never happened. Roll the tape.

"I am a proud Muslim American who expresses my values and concerns all the time, Dearborn has been voting Democrat blue for the last two decades. But not anymore. I guarantee you that my family and my friends will vote for Republicans." https://t.co/NyNyd5h5h9 — Howie Mann (@Galaxyhunter1) November 3, 2022

Nice try, Colbert; the Muslim gentleman formerly known as a Democrat voter is real. And he is happy to talk about why he is voting Republican for the first time.

“It’s all due to the sexually explicit books and content in our schools,” Khalil Othman, told the Detroit Free Press. “The whole Democratic establishment and leadership stayed silent and quiet and left the parents alone, fighting the issue. That was a red line for me.”

Related: Poll: Overwhelming Majorities Say They Will Vote Against Candidates That Support Transing Kids

Democrats have a history of taking their voters for granted and never envisioned a Muslim-Republican friendship, so they figured it was ok to groom their kids. That’s not going well.

A school board meeting over gay porn books in public schools was recently postponed when tempers flared. It was rescheduled and hundreds of people, mostly Arab, showed up. Six hundred people filled the gym, and hundreds more listened from overflow rooms. Muslim parents lined up to be heard. You can watch the carnage here.

Michigan’s GOP Attorney General candidate, Matt DePerno, was on hand and clown-slapped the school board to cheers.

We need an attorney general who will stand up for ALL PARENTS and families! As your next AG I will work like hell to ensure your ability to be involved in your children's education is never in jeopardy. #ParentalRightsAreFundamentalRights #DePerno4MI pic.twitter.com/hlYtd2YEl0 — Matthew DePerno for Michigan AG (@deperno4mi) November 3, 2022

DePerno, endorsed by Trump, is promising that parents will have a say in what their children learn in school, unlike Dana Nessel, the current attorney general, who actually said she wants a drag queen in every school.

Footage of Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel publicly supporting Drag Queens in all schools. pic.twitter.com/8uNmJml4Se https://t.co/8uNmJml4Se — Breaking Digest (@breaking_digest) October 31, 2022

Muslim leaders in Michigan are calling for their community to vote against liberal Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib. This comes as notorious Democrat jackpuddings Ilhan Omar and AOC have been heckled by their own people over the wildly expensive war in Ukraine. Is this the end of “the Squad?”

If nothing else, it may mark the beginning of a Muslim-Republican friendship that sends Michigan’s three-headed commie hydra — Gov. Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — to the non-binary, gender-free showers.