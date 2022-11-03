Poll: Overwhelming Majorities Say They Will Vote Against Candidates That Support Transing Kids

President Joe Biden must have the worst advisors. They keep telling him to go in public and embrace policies and ideas Americans don’t like. For instance, last week, Biden participated in a Presidential Forum with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who asked the president if states should be allowed to ban “gender-affirming care.”

Biden responded, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong.” Then, because Joe Biden can’t make any public address without mentioning his son Beau, he continued, “You know, I think I was saying before we started that my son, my deceased son, used to be the attorney general of the state of Delaware. He passed the broadest piece of legislation. As attorney general, he was able to convince the legislature and the governor at the time that dealt with gender-affirming capability.”

Biden went on to say that no state should be able to block medications or transition surgery. “You should have every single solitary right, including use of your gender identity bathrooms.” Earlier this year, Biden’s HHS released guidance encouraging medical transition for minors. The Department of Education mulled withholding subsidized school lunch money from schools that did not allow transgender students to use opposite-sex bathrooms and locker rooms. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel (Richard) Levine started pushing for the medical transition of minors during his Senate confirmation hearing.

As it turns out, a significant majority of Americans hate these policies and will vote against them, especially when they apply to children. A new poll from Convention of States Action, in partnership with the Trafalgar Group, shows nearly three-quarters of likely voters say they will not vote for a candidate that supports allowing minors to undergo medical transition. In the midterm, 72.7% percent of American voters say they are not likely to vote for a candidate who supports allowing minors to use puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones and undergo sex-change surgeries.

The Biden administration thoroughly supports the medical transition of children, and the White House actually decided it was a good idea for Biden to endorse that publicly as part of the closing argument ahead of the midterms.

“As with so many other election 2022 issues, the far left has gone too far in pushing unrestricted Transgender procedures for any child at nearly any age without any restrictions,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action.

“Voters — most of whom are parents — know that this policy goes wildly beyond common sense in a country where we restrict entertainment, alcohol use, medications, driving, voting, and even criminal sentencing for minors,” he continued. “Average Americans, regardless of party, have a sense that things are out of control and there are no adults in the room.”

As with most polls on cultural issues, the poll does vary by political affiliation, and unaffiliated voters line up closer to Republicans. Almost 80% of independent voters say they will vote against a candidate that supports policies that allow the medical transition of children, while 95.1% of Republicans say they will. Democrats are split, with less than a majority, 42.7%, opposing “gender-affirming care” for minors. Almost 30% say this policy position will make them more likely to vote for a candidate.

In even more bad news for Democrats, two demographics the party relies on are opposed to transgender care for minors and will vote against candidates that support it. Among Gen-Z voters aged 18-24, 67.7% say they will vote against a candidate that promotes medical transition for children. These voters have come of age as more young people started identifying as transgender, and a majority still oppose medical transition for minors.

Minority voters also indicate that they will oppose candidates who support using puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-change surgeries in minors at higher rates than white voters. White voters say they are more likely or somewhat more likely to vote against these candidates at a rate of 67.1%. Hispanic voters agreed at a rate of 91%, with black and Asian voters saying the same at 87% and 72%, respectively.

Once again, the Biden administration is taking its cues from the most radical segment of its base, the ones who are vocal on Twitter.

“When the autopsy is done on this coming midterm election, experts will find that unrestricted wokeness has had a major impact on voting decisions,” Meckler said. “Citizens expect responsible, common-sense policies on issues, and politicians so focused on pandering can’t see this and will pay the price.”

WATCH the entire exchange between President Biden and Dylan Mulvaney: