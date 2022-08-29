Reasons Never to Vote Democrat Again, Vol. I: COVID Tyranny Must Be Punished

My biggest fear for November is that people will have the attention span of a puppy chasing fireflies and vote Democrat because gas is “down” to $3.25 on Election Day. So I’m going to do everything I can, every day, to remind people that Democrats are horrible lizard people who have no place in our society, much less government. This is part one of a multi-part series, so check back often as I intend to use all of my platforms — PJ Media, my weekly “Kevin Downey Jr. Radio Show” at LINEWSRADIO.com (every Friday at 6-7 p.m.), and stand-up comedy stages around the nation — to remind Americans that Democrats are commies and NOW is the time to vote them into the history books.

COVID Lies and the Toilet People Who Spew Them

The Democrats used COVID-19 as a dress rehearsal for communism. Now we know that they lied about almost everything COVID-related. Bootlickers in the news media spread the lies, and Big Tech stooges like Twitter and Facebook did their best to silence people telling the truth. Sadly, most Americans were okay giving up their freedoms in the name of “safety.”

Please take three minutes and thirty-seven seconds to watch this video about some of the lies told by Dr. Birx, Trump’s Coronoavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Fauci, as well as some of the out-of-thin-air science-free decisions Dr. Birx made in order to lock us down for no justifiable reason.

I find it odd that Dr. Birx has suddenly decided to try to sanctify herself at this time by admitting she was a fibber McGee. This comes at roughly the same time Facebook scoundrel Mark Zuckerberg admitted to Joe Rogan that the FBI “suggested” his platform clamp down on the Hunter Biden laptop story. Maybe they see what’s coming in the November midterms and are trying to cover their own hindquarters.

FACT-O-RAMA! In her book, Dr. Birx admits knowing that the “vaccine” wouldn’t keep us from catching or spreading COVID. She testified that authorities likely only “hoped” it would.

Not only did Democrats lie when they said the “vaccine” would keep us from catching and spreading the Bat Stew Flu, they openly attacked anyone who opposed their narrative and spoke the truth — people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who handled the pandemic way better than Democrat governors Tom Wolf (Penn.), Gretchen Whitmer, (Mich.) and Andrew “handsy” Cuomo (N.Y.).

Cuomo was the humiliating zenith of the Democrats’ COVID-related obscenities. He slaughtered almost 15,000 elderly people by sending COVID-positive seniors back into nursing homes, knowing the Honk Kong Fluey decimates older folks. But rather than punish him, the left astonishingly gave Cuomo an Emmy for his COVID-related TV appearances and a $5.1 million book deal about his “leadership” during the pandemic. Cuomo’s media buddies then set their sights on trying to take down DeSantis, who wisely transferred elderly people with COVID out of nursing homes so they couldn’t infect others.

FARCE-O-RAMA! Democrats locked people down UNLESS they were burning cities in the name of Saintly George Floyd. In that case, COVID somehow wasn’t important.

Watch MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow utterly beclown herself as she haughtily implores people to get the “vaccine” lest they take up a hospital bed that “somebody else” (i.e., a good person who was “vaccinated”) may need. Her “we can’t afford you having to go to the hospital” line is especially grotesque, and she happily repeats it moments later.

As I just mentioned, Dr. Birx testified that authorities only “hoped” the “vaccines” would work. She also admits she pulled the “six feet of social distancing” out of her ear. That didn’t keep the Democrat bolshies from pushing full-steam ahead with their COVID lies and tyranny.

We now know what most of us have long presumed: social distancing was a lie and the “vaccines” didn’t stop people from getting infected. We also learned that “masking up” was a joke. That’s three out of three. But Democrats still couldn’t tell the truth.

Biden lied when he claimed the “vaccine” would keep us from getting COVID. He used this lie to fire people who refused to bend their knees and raise their sleeves. He fought to mandate a “vaccine” that he knew didn’t work, even after claiming he wouldn’t. He threatened a “winter of severe illness and death.” Then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wouldn’t allow unvaxxed people into restaurants, bars, gyms, and various other public buildings.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York state allowed bars to re-open only if they served food. Pubs put out plates of “Cuomo chips” and opened their doors. Cuomo then doubled down and demanded people eat “substantive meals” if they are in a bar, not just chips. Cuomo’s thugs from the New York State Liquor Authority began haunting bars and demanding to see customers’ checks to look for food orders. There is no known science explaining why bars had to serve food to open up. Cuomo claimed food would keep people in their seats and not mingling around the bar. The truth is this: the Democrats are power-hungry tyrants who want complete control over our lives.

More than anything, the Democrats turned Americans against each other with their COVID lies.

People were attacked for not wearing a mask or for asking someone to wear one. Cops tased a woman over a mask. People went berserk on each other over the bogus “social distancing” myth that Birx made up.

This two-minute, twenty-seven-second video shows some of the worst violence, including a shooting, that Americans perpetrated on other Americans over masks.

COVID and Kids

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) knew early on that COVID rarely affects children, but that didn’t stop leftists from closing schools and making kids wear masks when they re-opened. Playgrounds were closed as well. Children in at least one school had to eat lunch outside in January. Yet the staff, who are way more susceptible to COVID, were allowed to eat indoors.

Studies now show that kids are suffering from serious motor and cognitive declines because of school closures.

University of Illinois “strongly recommends” staff and students wear masks to this day.

TYRANNY-O-RAMA! Democrats KNEW obese people were more likely to die from COVID but they closed gyms and even chained up public basketball nets nationwide. Kids were kept apart from one another for NO SCIENTIFIC reason. One of the saddest results of isolating kids was a tragic and infuriating 51% rise in suicide attempts among girls 12-17 years old traceable to unnecessary COVID lockdowns.

Never mind that kids are rarely if ever affected by COVID. That didn’t keep the Democrats from pushing useless shots on kids as young as six months old, just to enrich their comrades in the vaccine industrial complex.

FACT-O-RAMA! As per Johns Hopkins University, the COVID survivability rate for Americans is 98.9%. This doesn’t even account for the people who tested positive at home and never reported it to a doctor — which hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of Americans, like myself and two others I know, might have done. This 98.9% also can’t possibly account for the millions of kids who caught COVID but showed no symptoms and whose parents likely never even knew they had it.

New York’s commie Gov. Kathy Hochul recently admitted closing schools was a mistake. Gee, I wonder if that has anything to do with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin closing in on her?

The Danger of the ‘Vaccines’

The “vaccines” are not only useless in fighting COVID but they can also be dangerous. Our friends at Townhall wrote about it:

All over America, and all over the world, cardiac arrest, heart inflammation and heart attack deaths are exploding. Young athletes are dropping right on the field; star soccer players in Europe are dropping dead in the middle of games; referees, coaches and even fans in the stands are having cardiac emergencies. It’s something no one has ever seen before. It’s an epidemic. What do all these victims have in common? They’ve all been vaccinated. In America, the media is filled with reports of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units overwhelmed with seriously ill patients. From coast to coast, there are so many sick people lined up that there aren’t enough beds or nurses. Sick patients are lying on gurneys along the hallways. Doctors and medical experts call it a “mystery” why so many Americans are sick. They can’t understand what’s happening.

Joe Rogan recently had football star Aaron Rogers on his podcast. Check out this clip as they discuss the COVID lies Democrats have been telling us for over two years:

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan teeing off on the covid shot lies is great. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/3UwLa5TeEZ — Yang Li (@VeromcaHuggins) August 29, 2022

What Have We Learned?

Dr. Birx knew the “vaccines” wouldn’t work (which means Fauci and Biden likely knew as well). Yet the Democrats not only pushed the shots on Americans, they punished those who wouldn’t take them by having them fired and banishing them from society.

The “vaccines” are not only pointless but can actually be dangerous.

Lefty Pravda media backed up the Democrats’ COVID lies, and Big Tech silenced those who told the truth.

The Democrats pushed their mask-Nazi views to the point where Americans were attacking each other.

Social distancing was a joke, and standing on stickers at the grocery store was nothing more than a lefty stunt.

Lockdowns were not only pointless but they led young girls to attempt killing themselves in record numbers.

Sadly, we also learned that most Americans fell for the Democrats’ lies and gladly gave up their freedoms to remain “safe” from a virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive.

Remember, in Nazi Germany, people slowly gave up their freedoms and accepted tyranny to the point that they walked, with their children, into gas chambers. It’s time to vote the Democrats away.

This is Volume I of a multi-part series chronicling why it’s time to send the Democrats to the tar pits. Check back on Wednesday when we’ll look at the brutal crime the Democrats have unleashed, leading to a record-breaking crime wave that has decimated the nation, especially black Americans.