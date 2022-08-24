'Anti-Science Nutjobs' Right Again: Majority of COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths in 25 States Were Vaxxed

Remember what the left told us to “believe the science”?

An exclusive new report in the Epoch Times reveals that people vaccinated against COVID-19 in 25 states make up the majority of COVID “metrics,” which include three categories: new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

According to the report, “Vaccinated people are more likely than the unvaccinated in recent months to be a COVID-19 case, hospitalization, or death in 25 states.”

“In Kentucky in June, for example, 67 percent of the deaths were among the vaccinated,” the report continued. “That same month, the vaccinated made up 65 percent of COVID-19 cases, 64 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 66 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The numbers are a drastic change from 2021.”

FACT-O-RAMA! In Kentucky, in June 2022, 67% of COVID deaths were people who’d had at least one dose of the vaccination.

Specialists from both sides of the discussion are already debating the findings.

Dr. Robert Malone, a leading mRNA expert, claims the report is “clear evidence that the vaccines are not working to prevent disease and death.”

Others disagree. “Unless one is able to correct for age and health status, this number is misleading, and does not lead to the conclusion vaccines are ineffective,” Dr. Roger Klein, adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told the Epoch Times via email.

NOTE: Each of the states has slightly different reporting methods. For instance, Minnesota has two categories: not fully vaccinated, which includes people who have not been vaccinated at all as well as people who are partially vaccinated but never completed the vaccination process; and fully vaccinated, which is comprised of people who received the full series of vaccinations. Other states differentiate between “partially vaccinated” for “unvaccinated.” Some states didn’t report on all three metrics, and some reported raw numbers while others reported in percentages.

Here’s a sampling of some of the metrics:

The new report shows a whopper of a change since 2021 when the Center for Disease Control (CDC) claimed many states reported that the unvaccinated made up most of all three Hong Kong Fluey metrics.

FACT-O-RAMA! The CDC recently admitted there is no distinction between those who bent their knees and raised their sleeves and those who chose not to get the “vaccine” in its latest guidelines on people who catch the China virus.

The change in metrics began when the Delta variant was the prominent strain and became even more pronounced when Omicron displaced Delta, leading researchers to suggest that the vaccines lose efficacy with every new strain.

For our VIPs: Is COVID Now a Pandemic of the Vaccinated?

Now is a good time to point out that Gropey Joe Biden wanted your employer to fire you for not getting the increasingly insignificant vaccine. He tried to ostracize you with his “pandemic of the unvaccinated” codswallop. He railed against us, claiming we were “hindering economic growth, costing jobs and putting unnecessary strain on the health-care system.” He went so far as to kinda sorta threaten us by declaring, “Our patience is wearing thin.” And let’s not forget his “winter of serious illness and death” hijinx.

Democrats in New York City fired unvaccinated city workers and wouldn’t let the unvaccinated eat in restaurants or enter gyms.

The midterm elections in November are our chance to punish the politicians responsible for gutting our economy and contributing to the 51% increase in suicide attempts by young girls during the “scamdemic.”

Remember when that priggish flight attendant made you pull up your mask between sips of coffee? Good times!

You can read the entire Epoch Times article here.