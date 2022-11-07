The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 107: The Judicial War on Moms

Well, I feel dumb. Sometimes after I turn in my weekly podcast, my brain tells me I wrote a post about it when I didn’t. That’s what happened to me on Friday. Despite being two days late, this podcast won’t disappoint. There are two cases that recently ended that originated in family courts and resulted in manhunts, extradition, illegal jail time, violation of due process, civil rights, and false accusations. Investigative journalist Michael Volpe joins me to discuss the similarities between the arrest and trial of Cynthia Abcug to the arrest and trial of Melissa Diegel—two moms accused of medical child abuse by the states in which they lived.

Both women have gone through years of legal battles, suffered the loss of their children, had their reputations destroyed by the media, and have had their lives irrevocably turned upside down after seeking help for medically complicated children. Join us to hear about these two cases with many similarities and discuss why state agencies viciously prosecute mothers on very thin evidence using “medical child abuse” claims.