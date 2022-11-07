Why Isn’t the Attack on Kari Lake’s Office Bigger News?

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office was shuttered Sunday morning after a suspicious white powder was mailed to the office. According to KTAR News, one of Lake’s staffers opened an envelope containing the substance on Saturday. The FBI, the Phoenix Fire Department HazMat crews, and a bomb squad were called to the scene. The substance was originally set to go to Quantico for analysis, but Fox News notes that Lake said it had been sent to a lab closer to the area. The staffer was placed under medical supervision. Of the incident, Lake stated:

This is not the first time we’ve been threatened. I’ve been threatened many times. Our tires have been slashed. We’ve had screws drilled into our tires so that our tires would blow out while we’re on the road. We are living in dangerous times, and that’s why we need to elect somebody who’s strong and a fighter and not a coward. We’ll get to the bottom of this. I really don’t want to get too far ahead of it.

Katie Hobbs, who is facing Lake in tomorrow’s election, released the following statement: “The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning, and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed. Political violence, threats or intimidation have no place in our democracy.”

I only went on one white powder call in my very limited career. It was at a jail in the county north of us. A jailer had opened an inmate’s mail, and a white powder spilled out. HazMat crews carry kits that can analyze most substances fairly quickly, but we did not have access to ours, so I had to bag the evidence up and we drove three hours to a fire department in Salt Lake for analysis. The tests turned out to be inconclusive since much of the powder had been lost when the envelope was opened and the recommendation was that the exposed person monitor themselves for symptoms. This appears to be the case for the Lake staffer. As of this writing, the identity of the substance has not been released. The lab should know what it has by now, but chances are law enforcement is trying to figure out who sent it. That may take some time on this Election Eve.

While I don’t know who sent it, I can guess why, and so can you.

The assault on Paul Pelosi has been branded a politically motivated attack. On Saturday, a supporter of Lee Zeldin was assailed by a Hochul supporter during a counter-protest at a Hochul rally. The woman, who Fox News identified as Angelica Torres, said her sign was grabbed and a man choked her. That was not exactly above-the-fold news. But it does not take much to stir up a deranged person, and our media, which picked sides decades ago, knows how to take something, anything, and twist it to the Left’s advantage. Would you like proof? Compare the media approaches to the Pelosi incident to the coverage of the shooting of Steve Scalise, the attack on Rand Paul while he was doing yard work, the stalking of Brett Kavanaugh, and, yes, an attack on Kari Lake’s campaign office that could be legitimately described as an act of terrorism. Those events were covered, but not nearly to the extent of the Pelosi incident. The relationship between the media and politicians is incestuous and the press knows on which side its bread is buttered. This is why the Pelosi attack was headline news ad infinitum and ad nauseam. If there is a conspiracy, it is a conspiracy of ideas and ambition. The media may not always receive actual marching orders from the people in power, but it is fully indoctrinated and down for the cause. In many cases, not all but many, it doesn’t need to be told what to do. How, maybe, but not what. After all, the members of the media all want to advance their careers. They picture themselves in the White House Press Corps or hosting a primetime show on CNN. And there is only one way to get there. And being products of the modern education system, they are already indoctrinated, anyway. And while we may or may not see a red wave on Tuesday, the tide has turned, and it scares the hell out of the power people and their publicity apparatchiks.

In her statement on Sunday, Lake put it best: