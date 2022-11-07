A Minnesota Gender Clinic Touts Treating Three-Year-Olds

“I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.”

– Isaac Newton

I have on several occasions wondered on these pages just how far out the Left will get before it passes the point of no return and into a Twilight Zone of its own making. A place where nothing makes sense, no rules apply, and even the laws of nature itself are subject to the whims of people. A place where the departure from reality is so drastic and complete that there is little if any hope of a return.

While we may not be getting to that point as a nation or on a global level, at least not yet, there are pockets where a parallel universe has collided with ours and exchanged shards of reality. At least I hope that is the case because if it is not, humanity has taken another step toward becoming irredeemable.

According to The Post Millennial, Angela Kade Goepferd, the director of the Gender Health Program at Minnesota Children’s Hospital, holds firm to the conviction that some children as young as age three are capable of determining that they are transgender. Libs of TikTok has a part of Goepferd’s presentation at a TEDx talk in Minneapolis two years ago:

Director of the “Gender Health Program” at @childrensmn says kids can know they are transgender from the moment they can talk and that not all boys have penises. Children’s Minnesota treats kids as young as 3 and offers puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. pic.twitter.com/zkurLEntTL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2022

Aside from the damage that puberty blockers and related drugs can do to a developing body, and surgery that creates changes that cannot be undone, there have been plenty of people who have undergone the treatments and surgery, only to realize that they had made a horrific mistake. What then? Where do these children go for help? Do their destinies matter to these people? Or are these children merely tools that will be used to justify a point of view and sanctify a lifestyle? Those “tools” have lives of their own. And they have souls. They are people. They were people from the moment they were conceived and will be people, even if Goepferd and those of a like mind have their way.

My grandchildren have been frogs, princesses, cops, soldiers, and kings. They want to be lawyers, veterinarians, and doctors on any given day. My granddaughter once informed me that she was the proud owner of a pink Maserati, and although she had $1,000 in the bank, she only needed $10 from me to get her brakes fixed. Her pink Maserati is her bike.

The imagination of children is a wonderful thing. It allows them to see the world without the jaundiced eyes that come with age and experience, and to live fresh, new, and optimistic. It is awful that someone would hijack that imagination and wonder to serve themselves. The sneering, manipulative and narcissistic lifestyle is preferable for those who believe that consequences are in fact, inconsequential, so long as they are the masters of others and free to indulge in their fantasies. They remain oblivious to the misery that they cause.

Here we may reign secure, and in my choyce

To reign is worth ambition though in Hell:

Better to reign in Hell, than serve in Heav’n.

– Satan, Paradise Lost