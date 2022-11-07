This Is Our Job

What do you think will happen on Election Night?

The first thing I’m sure of is that I’ll spend all night drunkblogging the results — just me, a couple of screens, a well-worn keyboard, and as much strong drink as it takes to make sense of a crazy night.

Another thing I’m sure of is that there will be some surprise results, and I’m confident that most of the surprises will trend Red rather than Blue.

The last thing I’m sure of is that it won’t all be over before most sane people — and even some of the crazy ones like me — have finally given up and passed out.

There will be races too close to call, and precincts too dirty to trust. There will be shenanigans.

Some have already begun, such as POLITICO framing the election as possibly rigged. After first claiming that fears that voting machines had been rigged in 2020 have since been “debunked,” POLITICO now says that “there are real risks that hackers could tunnel into voting equipment and other election infrastructure to try to undermine Tuesday’s vote.”

I doubt POLITICO meant to argue that elections were more secure under President Donald Trump than they are under Presidentish Joe Biden, but I also doubt their readership will call them on it.

That’s our job, here at PJ Media. It’s a 24/7/365 effort, trying to force some modicum of veracity on the Complicit Press, and we’ve been at it without a rest since 2005 and Rathergate.

Even this late in the game, NBC News is touting an in-house poll showing Democrats with a slight lead among likely voters.

NBC News poll: Generic congressional ballot Likely voters

Democrats 48%

Republicans 47% Registered voters

Democrats 47%

Republicans 47% — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2022

That is such an outlier that I can only assume that NBC is trying, in some small way, to pre-taint the election results. “How could it be a Republican blowout when our poll showed Democrats coming back so strong? THEY CHEATED!” The Mainstream Media is about to go from equating 2020 “election deniers” with traitors to pushing the narrative that the 2022 election must be denied.

Another one of our jobs here at PJ Media is calling out the hypocrites on their hypocrisy. That’s another 24/7/365 effort, and something I’ve been doing since January 2002, nearly four years before PJ Media launched.

Call it a labor of love.

Don’t kid yourself, the Left really does want to silence all dissent. You’ve already seen countless examples right here at PJ, but let me show you one so hot and fresh, I slammed it earlier today on Twitter:

Manipulating the vote. Pay attention. This is NOT the way democracy works pic.twitter.com/VAMGuPI7GM — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) November 7, 2022

Please note that Musk didn’t actually endorse a single Republican position. He merely expressed his opinion that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties,” [emphasis added] and that’s why he’s encouraging people to vote Republican.

But expressing such a tame opinion is “manipulating the vote,” because anything that doesn’t explicitly advance Leftism must be silenced.

Recommended: DEJA VU: There’s Something Very Familiar About the Midterms…

Another one of our jobs here at PJ Media is to serve as a voice for people who won’t be silenced, but don’t have the resources or the time to speak — to fight — for themselves.

Even now, with Elon Musk in charge of Twitter, literally all of my friend Matt Margolis’ work gets the poisonous “link may be unsafe” warning.

It isn’t always easy, keeping the lights on around here, 24/7/365. The weeks leading up to Election Night are our salad days, with big traffic and lots of ad revenues.

The rest of the time, we don’t merely have to fight the Democrat-Media Complex, we have to fight digital gatekeepers like Facebook who don’t approve of our opinions and won’t let you share them — or oftentimes, even find them.

