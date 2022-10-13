The Morning Briefing: Let's Hope Joe Biden Doesn't Get the Planet Nuked for Christmas

Top O’ the Briefing

It is far too easy to overlook something when pondering doomsday (Is there still a clock?) scenarios in Joe Biden’s America. We tend to focus on what affects us most closely to home. For example, I couldn’t find any Sriracha for over a month and my focus was on that.

Also, don’t tell me I don’t know struggle.

When we aren’t dealing with supply-chain woes, we’re dealing with the fact that what’s available is nigh on unaffordable because of inflation. We can all be forgiven if we don’t cast our gazes overseas and contemplate troubles abroad.

Even though President LOLEightyonemillion is in obvious decline, he is still the most powerful man on Earth. Whether we like it or not, much of the free world still looks to us when they’re in crisis. That’s rough right now while the lights at the White House are on but nobody’s home.

I haven’t written a lot about the war between Russia and Ukraine because I don’t have a lot of expertise when it comes to international affairs. My friend and colleague Stephen Green does, however, and he’s been doing excellent work covering it. His latest column offered some eye-opening news about just how badly things are going for Russia:

Russian losses in the eight-month-old Ukraine War could be wildly higher than anything Moscow will admit to — or anything I dared report might be possible. “Irrevocable losses,” Russian-language news site iStories claims, “may amount to more than 90 thousand people.” That’s according to iStories’ inside sources, reportedly “a former officer of the Russian special services, the second is an active FSB officer.” iStories was founded in neighboring Latvia two years ago by Russian journalists in response to the Kremlin’s growing crackdown on independent news. An irrecoverable loss, as detailed by the report, is a soldier “who died, went missing, died of wounds or injured that prevent them from returning to military service.”

Putin no doubt believed that this would be a quick in-and-out affair. Ukraine has been able to make a fight of it thanks to the support of the international community. That may not end up in the big kumbaya moment that people are hoping for. Many have cautioned against fully embracing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just because the guy on the other side is so reviled.

Athena wrote yesterday about a much larger problem that all of this “help” may be creating:

Former President Trump and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are emerging as voices of reason, as the world watches developments in the Ukraine War with increasing concern. Ukraine is awash in cash and weapons sent by the Biden administration to support its war to repel Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking full advantage of the situation, refusing to take a breather until his country is restored to its pre-Russian-aggression borders — including the return of Crimea. Globalist powers are aligning to back nuclear-armed Russian President Vladimir Putin into a corner — an extremely volatile situation.

There really can’t be too many people in the west who don’t believe that Putin is crazy enough to flex his nuclear muscle. Some of us think he’s so nuts that we’re a bit surprised that he didn’t lead with that.

I’m kidding.

I think.

More from Athena’s post:

At a rally in Mesa, Ariz., on Sunday, Trump pressured the Biden administration to de-escalate the crisis. “We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in World War Three, and there will be nothing left of our planet, all because stupid people didn’t have a clue,” Trump said.

Ah, there’s the rub. The “Biden administration” is a rudderless ship. There are consequences to installing an empty husk in the Oval Office and playing president by committee. This is an awful time in history to be waiting to see who pops out of the clown car to step up and attempt to talk Vlad out of going all boom-boom.

What we and the rest of the free world need is a strong leader in the United States. The bad actors around the globe tend to act up when there isn’t one.

If I were the sighing type you’d be able to hear me now.

On a lighter note…

Did not expect this.