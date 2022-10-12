Project Veritas Video Exposes Why Katie Hobbs Won't Debate Kari Lake

Project Veritas has had another successful undercover sting.

On Tuesday, the journalism organization released a scathing undercover video compilation exposing Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and several campaign staffers. The footage sheds new light on Hobbs’ refusal to debate Republican opponent Kari Lake. It exposes Hobbs’ blatant desire to conceal her position on guns and other policies from constituents and reveals how her campaign staff strategized ways to keep her off the debate stage.

That Project Veritas managed to get so close to Katie Hobbs is a testament to their commitment to the kind of journalism we need to hold public officials and candidates accountable. And the insider details exposed in these conversations show the payoff from investigative reporting is huge.

For example, when a Project Veritas journalist asks about Hobbs’ support for an assault weapons ban, top staffer Joe Wolf says, “This state is crazy about their guns, so we’re not gonna take the beating for it before she can do anything about it.”

Wolf was overheard later admitting that Hobbs is protected between campaign stops by an AR-15.

Another clip features Hobbs flipping out on an Uber driver, and another shows a field organizer named Jasper Adams admitting that the campaign has major concerns about Hobbs’ refusal to debate.

“Between us, when we had a big staff training, her Communications Director came in and — she’s only been in the job for a few weeks, she was not prepared — and she was like, ‘What are the questions you’re getting that you want an answer for from the campaign? Like, what are we hearing from voters and volunteers?’ And the number one thing is, ‘Why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?’ And she did not have an answer, and it’s like, you gotta know that’s the question that’s coming,” Adams says. He later admitted, “only Democratic voters care. So, they’re not going to lose any votes because Democrats are going to vote for her anyway, which is — which maybe is true. But as a politician, you never want to say, ‘Oh, I’m taking these votes for granted’…I do wonder how much — like, whether people actually care about this.”

“This is the elitism I’ve come to expect from Katie Hobbs,” Lake tweeted in response to the Project Veritas video. “I will never shut you out of the political process. We’re all in this together.”