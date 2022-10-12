Embattled L.A. Councilwoman Falls on Her Sword Mere Hours Before Biden's Arrival

Embattled Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez has resigned from her 6th District seat. Her resignation comes just days after an audio recording of Martinez making numerous racial remarks about her fellow council members, a child, and the Los Angeles District Attorney leaked and one day after she resigned as president of the council.

#BREAKING Nury Martinez is resigning from the L.A. City Council after audio was leaked of her making racist remarks against a variety of groups while discussing redistricting. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 12, 2022

As PJ Media’s Ryan Lendendecker reported, “the recording was of a conversation that reportedly took place in 2021 ‘during a private meeting with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera,’ according to NBC Los Angeles.” Throughout the audio recording members of the city council — including council members Nury Martinez, Gil Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de Leòn, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera — can be heard, sometimes in Spanish, making derogatory and racists remarks:

Martinez called the adopted black son of Bonin “parece changuito” (meaning he “looks like a little monkey”).

“This kid needs a beatdown,” Martinez laughed. “Let me take him around the corner. I’ll bring him right back.”

Later in the audio recording, Martinez called Bonin “a little b*tch.”

Of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, Martinez said, “F—- that guy, he’s with the blacks.”

Hererra tells Cedillo, de León, and Martinez that they’re a “little Latino caucus” of their own and his “only goal is to get them elected.”

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Martinez said in part, “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home.”

Even before her resignation letter was posted, the White House had chimed in with President Biden’s position regarding those involved in the scandal, saying that “all of them should resign.” In that light, her resignation is not all that surprising as FOXLA anchor Elex Michaelson pointed out on Twitter: “It’s likely not a coincidence that the resignation letter is posted BEFORE President Biden touches down in Los Angeles and is possibly asked about [the scandal].” God forbid Biden get asked anything of substance by the adoring leftist media.

President Biden calls for resignation of three LA City Councilmembers members amid racism scandal. MORE: https://t.co/wLAXhMRJ0n pic.twitter.com/qlpZpXg94u — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) October 11, 2022

Did anyone really think Biden would come to L.A. and answer actual media questions regarding this scandal or anything else of substance? Fat chance. How could Martinez, a typical hypocritical leftist, NOT fall on her sword in order to save The Big Guy? It’s what they do. It’s who they are.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Robert Bonta announced a full investigation into the racist comments and the redistricting process itself.

CADOJ will investigate Los Angeles' redistricting process. The leaked audio has cast doubt on a cornerstone of our political processes. We will endeavor to bring the truth to light to help restore confidence in the process for the people of our state. pic.twitter.com/HpvjWf8wAp — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) October 12, 2022

Ironically, or just leftist politics as usual, Martinez was replaced as city council president by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who Cedillo said in the audio recording was “Martinez’s guy” but whom Martinez later called “a diva.” Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up or keep track of it without a scorecard, but one thing is for certain: Martinez is out and The Big Guy will soon be here to make a bigger mess of L.A.

And remember, kids, we’re the racists.