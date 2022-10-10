Protests Planned After Top L.A. Democrat Caught Using Racial Slurs in Leaked Audio

Liberals cry “racism” non-stop, but in many cases, they are the ones caught committing actual racism.

This was evidenced most recently in diverse Los Angeles, where a group of the city’s top leaders, including the L.A. City Council president, were heard on a leaked audio recording spewing disgustingly racist rhetoric aimed at a white city council member’s two-year-old Black son.

Now, Los Angelinos are ticked off, rightfully so, and protests against the racist Los Angeles City Council members involved are set to kick off in full force on Monday.

The recording was of a conversation that reportedly took place in 2021 “during a private meeting with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera,” according to NBC Los Angeles. During the meeting, members of the council, including City Council President Nury Martinez, made several shameful, nasty remarks.

CNN noted that the 2021 private meeting of council members was pretty routine — until it wasn’t:

Much of the conversation focused on maps proposed by the city’s redistricting commission and the councilmembers’ frustration with them, as well as the need to “ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets” in the once-in-a-decade process, according to the Times. The councilmembers then discussed Councilmember Mike Bonin, a White man. In clips of the leaked audio posted by the Times, Martinez is heard recounting a conversation and says “Bonin thinks he’s f**king Black.” According to the Times, Martinez says Bonin appeared with his son on a float in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and he “handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory.” The Times reported that Martinez also said of Bonin’s child, “Parece changuito,” or “He’s like a monkey.”

This is unbelievable: LA City Council President Nury Martinez was recorded calling a fellow councilmember's 2 year-old Black son "a little monkey" and said she wanted to give him a "beat-down." She said this about a TWO YEAR OLD. @CD6Nury must resign. https://t.co/RPlwBNyxaN pic.twitter.com/vs1nKGzkr0 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 9, 2022

Martinez also took aim at Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“F— that guy. (inaudible)…He’s with the Blacks,” she said of the soft-on-crime DA. Wow.

The leaked audio can be heard here.

Some mainstream outlets, like NBC, were quick to add disclaimers to say that it’s unknown if the tapes have been “edited,” as the recordings are extremely damaging for Los Angeles Democrats. The source of the audio was a Reddit posting that has since been deleted. However, council president Martinez, who likened a small Black child to a “monkey” in Spanish, seemed to confirm the authenticity of the records in a relatively weak apology released Monday morning.

“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry,” she said. “The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color. My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time.”

Yeah, I’d say nice try, but it wasn’t. She’s politically cooked, and she knows it. Stick a fork in her, she’s done.

Gascón responded with a statement condemning the group’s racist tirade. “I am saddened and disappointed by the racist comments made in the conversation between various L.A. City Councilmembers,” he tweeted. “I share the outrage of Councilmember Bonin as well as all members of the African American community. Anti-Blackness has no place in Los Angeles.”

The damage had already been done, and groups of angry Black and Latino Los Angelinos demanded that Martinez, at the very least, resign or be removed from office. They’ve also scheduled protests, possibly in front of Martinez’s private residence, to express their disgust with her seemingly heavily racist attitude toward Black people in Los Angeles.

Police were already assembled on Sunday night to stand guard in front of her home.

A battalion of police officers were mobilized to protect Nury Martinez’s (@CD6Nury) house last night from leftist rioters following the audio leak. She was one of the Los Angeles city council members who pushed for the same police to be defunded for others.pic.twitter.com/BUn1NSOesJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2022

“The purpose of showing up to Nury Martinez’s house is just about accountability, because we all saw her comments that she made, and we know that those comments, that racism and classism and anti-indigenous comments and rhetoric, we know that’s reflected in the policy that she makes,” one of the protesters told NBC Los Angeles.

Martinez hasn’t resigned yet, but it certainly appears that it’s highly possible she ultimately will, as the remarks she made on the recordings were downright ugly and the pressure campaign to coerce her to resign is building by the hour. Mike Bonin, the father of the Black son attacked by Martinez, demanded in a statement that she be removed and resign from office.

BREAKING: Councilmember Mike Bonin calls on Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez to resign after she referred to his adopted Black son as a monkey in leaked audio tapes and expressed a desire to beat him. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/npHVsqoXJ4 — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) October 9, 2022

While her career is already down the toilet, Martinez has one last chance to do the right thing, which at this point is nothing short of an immediate resignation and a very public display of humility.