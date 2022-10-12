Mike Lindell Sending 20,000 Free Pillows and Blankets to Hurricane Victims. What Are the Stores That Cancelled Him Sending?

The Post Millenial is reporting that Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, is sending roughly 20,000 of his blankets, pillows, and Children’s Bible Pillows to those who were pounded by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla. He’s even showing up himself to help hand them out.

I tweeted a handful of stores that canceled Lindell and his products to see what they were donating. Thus far, I’ve heard crickets.

FACT-O-RAMA! Numerous retail stores stopped carrying MyPillow products when Mike Lindell backed President Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mike Lindell is sending 20,000 free pillows and blankets to Hurricane Ian victims in FL. What are the stores that canceled him sending? @BedBathBeyond @kohls @kroger @DollarGeneral @jcpenney — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Fri. 6-7 pm! (@KDJRadioShow) October 12, 2022

This isn’t Lindell’s first rodeo. He sent pillows to Kentucky tornado victims and Canadian trucker protestors in Ottawa last winter.

CURSE-O-RAMA! J.C. Penney’s has been in business for 120 years yet recently went into bankruptcy. Bed, Bath and Beyond is a financial dumpster fire as well. Maybe selling some of those dandy pillows wasn’t such a bad idea after all?

Lindell produced a documentary, “Absolute Proof,” in which he laid out how he believed Trump was cheated in the 2020 election. He followed it up with “Absolute Interference.”

Retail stores aren’t alone in their persecution of Lindell. The FBI recently trapped his car at a fast-food drive-thru and purloined his cell phone.

Court records show the Department of Justice (DOJ) has zeroed in on Lindell for an investigation. Lindell is suing the feds for violating his rights.

You can watch Lindell tell Steve Bannon about the pillows headed to Florida below: