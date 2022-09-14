'My Pillow' Guy Mike Lindell Says He Was Swarmed by FBI in Hardee's Drive-Thru

Trump crony and pillow-meister Mike Lindell announced on his TV show, “The Lindell Report,” that the FBI pinned him into a Hardee’s drive-thru and took his phone.

Lindell and a friend were returning from a fishing trip in Iowa and decided to stop at a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Really Big Hardee hamburger consists of three burger patties and packs 1,170 calories. The average person requires 2,000 calories per day.

Lindell claims he ordered his food and moved forward when a car pulled in front of him. Lindell told his fishing buddy, “It’s either a bad guy or the FBI.” Another car pulled up on his right, and a third car pulled in behind him.

The affable Lindell claims he got out of his car and asked, “Who are you?”

An agent identified himself as being from the FBI. Lindell asked for the FBI’s badges. He then asked if they were going to arrest him. They said no, they just wanted to talk. Lindell seemed almost disappointed that they weren’t going to take him in.

The FBI then allegedly asked Lindell questions about people in Colorado and Dominion voting machines. After a 10-15 minute talk, Lindell claims an FBI agent said, “I have bad news, we’re taking your cellphone,” and produced a warrant.

FACT-O-RAMA! Mike Lindell has been very vocal about his belief that the 2020 election was stolen. He has produced two documentaries about it, “Absolute Proof” and a sequel, “Absolute Interference.” Most big chain stores have since stopped selling his wildly popular “My Pillow” products.

Lindell supposedly told the agents that he uses his phone to run five companies as well as his hearing aid and can’t give it up. He then claimed he called his lawyer, who told him to fork it over, which he reluctantly did.

“I want to say this for the record, they were pretty nice guys.”

Lindell is one of over 40 Trump associates to get a visit from the FBI recently in what appears to be a sweep of Trump’s friends, supporters, and associates.