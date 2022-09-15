Mike Lindell Is Suing the FBI and the Government for Violating His Rights. Pay Attention.

Mike Lindell wants more than just his phone back. Following the incident in Minnesota during which agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation blocked his vehicle at a Hardee’s drive-through and seized his phone, Lindell made an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room. He announced that he was filing a lawsuit against the FBI and the government. You can watch Lindell’s conversation with Bannon posted by The Post Millennial below.

Lindell makes the point that his phone is what he uses to run his company and that it even controls his hearing aids. As someone who wears hearing aids, I had the option of connecting mine to my phone and even activating the Bluetooth feature. But while I don’t need to pair my ears with my phone, Lindell chose to do so. And for better or worse (probably worse), our lives are now almost inextricably linked to our phones. While that says more about the continuing decline of Western Civilization than anything else, let’s face it: we’d all be lost without our phones, no matter how erudite we think we may be.

Lindell also noted that he had already turned over his phone records during the Dominion lawsuit, And to be honest, the FBI could have easily accessed all of his phone and internet records, particularly under Merrick Garland.

I’ve never watched Lindell.TV, and I’ve never been a huge Lindell fan, although we did buy a pair of My Pillows. They’re okay. A little too fluffy for me. We bought one of his dog beds, and the dog chewed it up. But that’s beside the point. Lindell, even if leftists and a few people on the right disparage him, makes a valid observation about the infringement of his rights. This was more than gathering evidence under a warrant. This was meant to intimidate him. And by extension, everyone else. Including you and including me.

Pay attention when people Democrats like Tim Ryan say it is time to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement. I’m not even a MAGA person, and that made me raise my eyebrows. Pay attention when Joe Biden tees off on MAGA Republicans. Pay attention to stories like those of Lisa Gallagher, a New Jersey wife, mother, and Trump supporter who had FBI agents knocking at her door because of an anonymous and false tip that she had been involved in the January 6th incident. Pay attention when Senator Mazie Hirono says, “That is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, that is how we see it. And why? Because that’s what’s happening. Madam President, I yield the floor. But clearly, this is a — literally call to arms in our country. I yield the floor.”

Does she know what the word “literally” means? If it is literally a call to arms, that means picking up weapons. Had she meant otherwise, she would have said “figurative.” Someone may argue that Ryan and Hirono were just being passionate. But people in moments of passion, as well as when they are in their cups, often betray their real thoughts.

Pay attention.