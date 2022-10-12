Trump, Gabbard Warn of Nuclear Armageddon

Former President Trump and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are emerging as voices of reason, as the world watches developments in the Ukraine War with increasing concern. Ukraine is awash in cash and weapons sent by the Biden administration to support its war to repel Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking full advantage of the situation, refusing to take a breather until his country is restored to its pre-Russian-aggression borders — including the return of Crimea. Globalist powers are aligning to back nuclear-armed Russian President Vladimir Putin into a corner — an extremely volatile situation.

At a rally in Mesa, Ariz., on Sunday, Trump pressured the Biden administration to de-escalate the crisis. “We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in World War Three, and there will be nothing left of our planet, all because stupid people didn’t have a clue,” Trump said. Speaking of the Biden administration, he warned, “They really don’t understand — I rebuilt our military, I rebuilt our nuclear power — they don’t understand what they’re dealing with, the power of nuclear.”

Trump on Ukraine: "We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in World War Three. And there will be nothing left of our planet — all because stupid people didn't have a clue… They don't understand the power of nuclear." pic.twitter.com/sCAqUVhQQl — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) October 9, 2022

Trump isn’t alone in thinking the party in power should try sending peace negotiators rather than weapons of war.

On Tuesday, Tulsi Gabbard made the dramatic announcement that she is leaving the Democrat Party. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” the former presidential candidate and combat Army veteran said in a statement on her departure.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Gabbard concluded a litany of grievances against her former party by writing that it was “above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

Even without the potential for a nuclear nightmare, there is much to be concerned about with the administration’s policy in Ukraine. “President” Biden seems hell-bent on sending billions of dollars and tons of military equipment to Zelenskyy, guaranteeing that the war will rage on and that it will be bloody and destructive. At the same time, he has displayed zero interest in brokering an off-ramp for Russian President Putin. As many of my PJ Media colleagues have already noted, Putin won’t survive a Russian defeat in Ukraine, not politically and probably not mortally, either. Thus, the only conclusion to draw is that the White House is using Ukraine as a proxy for overturning the Russian government.

It’s not like they haven’t done this before — remember President Obama’s glorious “Arab Spring”? The Obama administration stuck its nose all about the Middle East, merrily tipping over imperfect-but-stable governments with no plan for follow-up. The power vacuums left behind were quickly filled with civil wars and model citizens such as ISIS. Europe’s migrant crisis was the direct result of Democrat-Globalist-sown chaos. Biden picked up where Obama left off, abandoning Afghanistan to the tender mercies of the Taliban. How’s that working out?

So perhaps Biden and his Democrat buddies are envisioning another smoldering pit of civil collapse where Russia used to be, but it’s highly unlikely Putin shares their vision. But if he’s pushed too far — if he’s faced with the loss of his power and probably his life — Putin will have nothing to lose. And people with nothing to lose have no reason to behave.