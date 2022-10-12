Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Has Lost External Power as Russia Claims Ownership

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost all external power for the second time in five days, meaning its safety systems are being powered by diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi called the development “deeply worrying.”

The cut in power appears to be part of an effort by Russia to claim sovereignty over the plant following the sham referendum that allowed Moscow to annex four provinces of Ukraine. “The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should be operated under the supervision of our relevant agencies,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said, via Russian media outlet RIA.

On Oct. 1, the Russians kidnapped the Ukrainian head of operations at the plant, Ihor Murashov. He was released after the intervention of Grossi two days later. Murashov promised not to go back to work. Another Ukrainian plant official was taken on Monday and is still being held by Russian forces.

The Kremlin announced last week that it would take control of plant operations. The Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom refused to cede control, and it appears that Russia is taking matters into its own hands.

Washington Post: