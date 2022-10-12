'Honest' Joe Biden Is a Pathological Liar

One of the most irritating things about Joe Biden is the way he used “honesty” and “decency” as themes of his presidential campaign. In what universe is Joe Biden an honest man? He was accused of plagiarizing a law review article in a paper he wrote during his first year at law school, and his 1988 presidential campaign was thwarted after accusations of plagiarizing a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock.

Despite these rather embarrassing marks on Biden’s record, the lying never stopped, and he’s often spouted fiction to make his life story and political journey more like a fairy tale. He claimed to have marched in the civil rights movement, but that wasn’t true. He claimed to have been arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa — also false. He claimed to have been a professor, even though he only had an honorary position and never taught a class. He claimed to have visited Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, which was also not true.

Some of Biden’s lies are more despicable than others. For example, for years, he falsely claimed his first wife and daughter were killed by a drunk driver when, in fact, the other driver in the accident was neither drunk nor at fault, and an investigation concluded it was Biden’s wife who ran through a stop sign. Biden has never apologized for lying about the other driver.

He has also repeatedly lied about Donald Trump. His most notable lie is his oft-repeated claim that Trump never condemned the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists at the infamous 2017 Charlottesville rally. Biden even claimed that Trump’s alleged failure to condemn them is what inspired him to run for president again.

“I had no intention of running for president again … until I saw those folks coming out of the fields in Virginia carrying torches and carrying Nazi banners and literally singing the same vile rhyme that they used in Germany in the early ‘20s — or ‘30s, I should say,” Biden claimed. “And then, when the gentleman you mentioned was asked what he thought and a young woman was killed, a protester, and he asked — was asked what he thought, he said, ‘There are very good people on both sides.’ And that’s when I decided I wasn’t going to be quiet any longer.”

Did it matter that Trump did condemn them repeatedly? Nope. It’s all about the narrative.

The importance of the narrative over the truth has been a constant feature of the Biden administration. Biden takes credit for jobs “created” on his watch, even though they’re almost entirely jobs lost during the pandemic that have come back since the economy opened up.

Also for our VIPs: Former Intel Official Doubles Down on Hunter Laptop ‘Russian Misinformation’ Letter

We expect politicians to lie and exaggerate to make their records look good, but there’s something truly awful about when they use their positions to destroy the reputations and lives of others. An example was the images of mounted Border Patrol agents that made news last year because some people believed they showed the agents whipping migrants. Newly released emails show that the Biden administration was informed that the photographer who captured images and his colleagues did not see any migrants being whipped, but officials hid that information.

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous,” Biden said at the time. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

Not only did the Biden administration know the whippings never happened and pushed the narrative anyway, but the border agents were eventually cleared yet still disciplined by the Biden administration. Why? Because the narrative mattered more than the truth.

So, where’s the evidence that Joe Biden is an honest and decent guy? Because I haven’t seen any.