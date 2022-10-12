Doctors Admit 'Gender-Affirming Care' Causes Infertility

The truth is finally coming out regarding “gender-affirming care.” As with every cultural rule the Left wants to enforce, the reality comes out after the four stages of gaslighting. Stage one is when the Right notices what they are doing, and the Left denies it is happening. Then the Left concedes it is happening and challenges you to justify caring. Then the Left calls anyone who disagrees the appropriate ‘ist or a ‘phobe.

Then, finally, they start telling the truth and hope the name-calling silences any objections. Since the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh broke the story about gender transition services for minors at Vanderbilt University Hospital, the truth has been coming out at alarming speed.

Spencer Lundquist from Breitbart News shared videos of a presentation by Dr. Jeremi Carswell, director of the gender clinic at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Her commentary confirms something the radical trans activists, including some physicians, have denied for years. Taking puberty blockers can sterilize children. During an online presentation, Carswell said:

Fertility. Another huge topic, right? Because if you are giving something that actually shuts down estrogen or shuts down testosterone entirely, you’re going to stop, either if you had already been kind or producing sperm or eggs, then, um, you’re going to stop doing that. And if you never started, you’re not going to advance the gonads to be able to do that. So, for my population, when we have, um, say, like a 12 or a 13-year-old testicle-bearing person, who hasn’t really had too much puberty and we’re talking about, okay, we’re going to put in a [puberty] blocker. Then you’re going to start on estrogen, guess what. You don’t have any sperm, and you’re not going to get them because we reverse everything. That’s a big deal. And that is something you must have the conversation about.

Try to ignore that, she said “testicle-bearing person.” Providers who are as deep in the ideology as Carswell are long gone.

Other risks and consequences of puberty-blocking drugs on the slide Carswell covers include bone health, brain maturation, and height. She also cannot answer with certainty whether children who receive puberty blockers early will be able to achieve orgasm as adults. Imagine taking an oath to first do no harm and then providing treatment with open questions like that. Still, Carswell contends that puberty-blocking drugs are being given to children “like candy” and often without a mental health consultation.

Robbing young girls of future sexual function is a primary objection to the practice of female genital mutilation in the Muslim religion. Yet, here is a doctor from a leading hospital talking about robbing young boys and girls of adult sexual function. Even worse, she states she believes gender-affirming physicians are unduly swayed by patients:

I get a little anxious when I think, I am probably going to say something that’s highly not popular. Um, but I think I’ve never seen anywhere in medicine as much as I do in this field where I think we as providers get very, very swayed by our patients, and I think that is dangerous.

In a world where global elites wanted everyone to listen to an autistic 16-year-old Swedish girl on international energy policy, this should be no surprise. However, any doctor getting swayed by a 12-year-old on issues with serious longterm consequences has either never parented one or needs their own mental health evaluation. Particularly since between 2014 and 2017, Carswell’s clinic went from treating about 25 patients a year to almost 350.

As revelations continue apace, a video from 2019 is also making the rounds. In a TED Talk at the University of Nevada, pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Tandy Aye, the medical director of Stanford’s Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic, made similar comments. After sharing that the demand for transgender surgery increased five-fold over five years, she advocated for castrating young boys who received puberty blockers and estrogen:

However, if as soon as pubertal blockers were added and the estrogen was added to her therapy, Avery’s testes never developed. In fact, she does not make any sperm. And her reproductive capability to be a biological parent has been eliminated. Her testes are non-functional. And in medicine, don’t we often recommend the removal of non-functional organs like an appendix? Does it make sense for Avery to wait until she’s 18, or should older adolescents be allowed to have surgery before the age of 18?

It doesn’t make sense that a licensed physician at a leading university hospital uses the phrase “her testes.” Nor is it logical for Aye to compare the medical castration of a young boy to an infection in a part of the large intestine that evolution forgot.

Do not ever forget that professionals in the “gender-affirming” profession knew about the long-term consequences of puberty blockers. They have either stayed silent or lied as the debate rages. The Left believes they can keep you quiet with their shrieks of ‘ist and ‘phobe when you shine a light on the reality of what they advocate. Instead, you should share “Avery’s” story with everyone.

Or share Chloe Cole’s story in her own words. As she relates her personal experience of being a transgender kid from the age of 12 to 16, her voice is a bit deeper than most women at 18. Chloe calls her own experience a cautionary tale and asks some critical questions:

How did we get to this point? How did we get to the point where nearly every pediatric institution in the country considers it best practice to remove the healthy breast tissue of children while using drugs typically used to castrate high risk sex offenders? Raising these questions is not bigoted and the refusal of activists to answer them should be seen as a major red flag.

At 15, Chole received a bilateral mastectomy after receiving puberty-blocking drugs. She is infertile and will never have a child of her own. Chole was a victim of rape. Instead of dealing with her trauma, medical “experts” affirmed her gender as male, no questions asked. If she can speak up, we all can to prevent more Averys and Chloe Coles.

LISTEN to Chole Cole’s story: