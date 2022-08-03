The Morning Briefing: The Sports World Weeps—Dodgers Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at Age 94

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Frasier always felt that he should get more respect for his occasional flirtations with key lime pie mastery.

Just as I was sitting down to begin working on the Briefing last night I learned of the death of Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully. My friend and fellow Dodgers fanatic Jennifer Van Laar wrote a nice post about it at our sister site RedState.

When I was a kid here in Arizona we could pick up radio broadcasts from Los Angeles at night. I probably listened to more L.A. radio in high school than any local fare. I got to listen to Vin Scully’s brilliance when I was a boy and I’ve been a Dodgers fan for as long as I can remember.

What I’ve missed most since Scully retired after sixty-seven years as the Dodgers broadcaster are his stories. He worked alone, filling three or four hours of air time with a seemingly endless supply of tales. He was, as many have noted, a verbal poet. His delivery was effortless as he would weave the in with the call of the game. He was, in essence, his own color commentator.

Here’s a good example:

God just listen to him and then he calls the count and goes back to the story.

I miss his stores! https://t.co/XDcOOELvJv — Candace Bellinger (@ChillCandace) August 3, 2022

In a world filled with relentless negativity, Vin Scully was perpetually positive. Everyone who ever met him raves about what a good and decent man he was. Everyone respected the man. The Dodgers were playing their archrivals the Giants in San Francisco last night. When Scully’s death was announced on the big screen after the game, Giants fans were seen tipping their caps and being just as emotional as the Dodger fans.

Because Vin Scully was great we mourn his passing. Because he was good, we celebrate his amazing life.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: How to Spot a Groomer With This 1 Weird Trick

LOL…ok. The Ditz Vs. the Don? Strategist Touts AOC as Dems’ Best Hope for 2024

The Forgotten Heroes Who Defended the West

[Watch] The ‘Ninja’ That Killed Zawahiri Ain’t Your Daddy’s Hellfire Missile

LIVE RESULTS: Tonight’s Primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Wouldn’t You Like to Be a Prepper Too? (Shhhh, Just Don’t Tell Anyone)

The Islamic Terrorist Blame Game

Democrats’ War on Cops Is Costing More Blue Lives

I’d lost count. Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Is Dead…for at Least the 4th Time

EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw Talks Florida, Freedom, and Fighting Back

Is Kamala Harris ‘Inevitable’ as the Next Democrat Nominee? Larry Elder Thinks So.

‘I Hope You Get Raped:’ Pro-life Teen Reportedly Shoved, Punched by Enraged Abortion Supporter

The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Reduces Inflation by One-Third of a Point — Over 10 Years

Canada: the Country of the Long Wait

Cat Fight! Transgender Cheerleader Tossed Out of Cheer Camp for Alleged Assault

Stossel. Tax Freedom in Puerto Rico

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Everything Is Worse and You Are Just Supposed to Take It

Larry O. ‘Pay It Forward’ Is for Commies

Another Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Will Be Out of a Job

The White House Is Already Revising Biden Afghanistan Withdrawal History

Robber with a rifle no match for store owner armed with a shotgun

Cam&Co. Professor calls for national gun “buyback”

CBS forecast: GOP to gain just 16 House seats in November?

This video of an arrest in the Bronx is really something (and there are many more like this)

Jeremy Corbyn: The west should stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Kira. Leaked Documents Show FBI Equating Basic American Terminology With ‘Violent Extremism’

Schmitt Happens: Missouri AG Wins GOP Primary for US Senate

Google and Facebook Warn Employees They Now Have to Actually Work

TV station puts out a casting call for people of ‘diverse and cultural backgrounds’ to interact with reporters

Here are some pitches for stories about moms and COVID that don’t paint them as ‘radicalized’

NYT pounds another nail into their own coffin with opinion piece asking ‘Why do we talk about miscarriage differently from abortion?’

VIP

Donald Trump vs. Our Blundering Elites

Dances with Democrats: The Liz Cheney Story

Dear Congressional Republicans: Please Continue to Ignore CNN

Supreme Court Approval Up After Roe Overturned

Soros: It’s Not My Fault That Violent Crime Is Skyrocketing in America

Around the Interwebz

Warner Bros. Shelves ‘Batgirl’ With No Plans To Release Theatrically Or On HBO Max

Space junk found on Australian farms suspected to be from SpaceX

How Many Beers Are in a Keg?

Smells Like Onion

Parents Formally Announce Transfer Of Expectations To Second Child https://t.co/RqIZdrsR7F pic.twitter.com/B4g0rV4roe — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 3, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Sports

My favorite call from the greatest to ever do it. I was on stage somewhere in Ohio when this happened. When I finished the set and the bartender told me that the Dodgers won on a Gibson walk-off I thought he was lying to me. What’s most amazing about Vin’s call here is how long he stays quiet to let the moment sink in.