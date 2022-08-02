Cat Fight! Transgender Cheerleader Tossed Out of Cheer Camp for Alleged Assault

Amid a catty cloud of drama, a transgender cheerleader was tossed out of cheer camp and issued a criminal citation for assaulting a teammate. Averie Chanel Satchell, 25, was expelled from cheerleader camp at Ranger College in Texas for allegedly choking a 17-year-old minor fellow cheerleader named Karleigh.

“A transgender cheerleader was kicked out of camp at Ranger College following allegations that she assaulted another camper,” reports local news station KRBC. “Parents say the cheerleader choked the camper out in a physical assault, but the cheerleader says the parents are uncomfortable with her being transgender, and that there was never a physical altercation, only a verbal disagreement on both sides.”

Satchell, who goes by the name Averie Chanel Medlock on Facebook (where he commits egregious selfie filter sins), posted a video that he claims exonerates him from the assault charge, writing:

This is video evidence that I did not assault her there were witnesses around you can hear me knocking on the door and you can hear her calling me a man and saying that I have a penis and you can hear me apologizing sincerely! Her father is going around saying that I choked her out and made her pass out clearly I couldn’t even get into the room to even touch her so Mr. Mike Jones get your facts straight thank you!!!!!

However, the video shows only the aftermath of the incident, and the two people who were involved are both offscreen. Karleigh is barricaded behind a locked door, while Satchell is in a hallway with the videographer. Each has friends and supporters on his or her side of the door.

Satchell can be heard knocking and asking to enter the room but is denied. “I’m just letting you know that outside of cheer, I don’t f**k with y’all,” he says. “So after today, don’t f**k with me, I won’t f**k with you.”

Someone behind the locked door says something. “Y’all are f**king taking it out of proportion,” Satchell responds. “I was just joking with Karleigh,” claims the adult, before going on to tell one of the girls behind the door that the others talk about her behind her back. “So, yeah, bitch, watch your back, because them bitches are fake.”

“So, if anyone has a problem, come address it to my face like an adult, and stop being a little scaredy bitch,” he tells the teens. Satchell denies being drunk, claiming to have had only one Twisted Tea, which he is legally old enough to drink. After more words with one of the girls, Courtney, Satchell says, “All right, bitch, come outside then.”

“You’re a man,” Courtney is heard saying.

“I’m not a man,” claims Satchell.

“You have a penis”

“Okay, and what are you going to do about it?”

“[unintelligibible] Karleigh,” says Courtney.

“Bitch, I barely touched Karleigh. As a f**king joke, bitch,” claims the 25-year-old.

“It wasn’t funny. Was Karleigh laughing? She was terrified.”

Satchell’s supporters take offense at Courtney’s insistence that Satchell is a man, accusing her of crossing a line. After a little more back-and-forth through the closed door, the discussion ends.

Mike Jones, the father of the victim, is pushing for security camera and police body cam footage to be released to give a fuller picture of what transpired. In the meantime, he posted a refutation of Satchell’s story on Facebook:

To all my fellow humans, I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls, after this person said You want to fight, and proceeded to put their hands around my daughters neck￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼. But let’s all remember the video that this person posted “I was just playing with Karleigh! ￼”about said video that has been posted, can we get the full video not the edited version that fit your narrative!￼ After the title IX investigation, I’m sure all the other videos will be released, which will also show that you posted in edited version to show your narrative.￼ At no time did I ever say anything about your race or your gender, which is soon as the rest of the reports are done those body cams on the officers will come in handy for us!￼￼￼￼￼￼ as we will be requesting those￼￼! And the camera footage from inside the dorm hallway!￼ But as we wait for these investigations to get over, I just wonder when this person will own up to their own actions! And stop trying to ruin our lives! ￼￼I have to ask when a person like this cries wolf whether it be race, gender, sexual assault or anybody that truly needs their voice heard where does that leave them￼! Feel free to share, I’ve been silent too long!￼

KRBC obtained an image of the police citation, which charges Satchell with Assault By Physical Contact.

It is unclear why a 25-year-old man wished to larp at a teen girls’ cheer camp. However, it’s not really a mystery why the parents of the teenage girls enrolled at the camp were concerned.