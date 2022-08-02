Soros: It's Not My Fault That Violent Crime Is Skyrocketing in America

For the last three years, violent crime in America’s big cities has been skyrocketing. Some of the reasons have to do with the pandemic. But pandemic lockdowns are a distant memory, and many analysts are pointing to lax law enforcement as a much more significant reason for the uptick in murders and shootings.

There’s more to the equation than radical left police reforms that make being a police officer so difficult. But it’s hard to deny a general lack of law enforcement leading to a higher violent crime rate. When prosecutors refuse to prosecute entire categories of crimes and violent criminals are beneficiaries of “restorative justice” by going free or serving a much-reduced sentence in order to make up for past racism, a libertine atmosphere dominates and a consequence-free society emerges.

A large reason for this phenomenon are the two dozen radical-left prosecutors elected thanks to the efforts of George Soros and his Open Society Foundations. The decade-long transformation of American justice reveals the patience and planning of the left in a concerted effort to dominate not just politics but society as well.

The right has had no response to this onslaught. And we’re paying for it with body counts and broken lives.

“Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors,” Soros wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates.”

One study? Who published it? Is he joking?

Washington Examiner:

The liberal financier said violent crime has risen more in jurisdictions without “reform-minded prosecutors” and has been rising the fastest “in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians.” “Serious scholars researching causes behind the recent increase in crime have pointed to other factors: a disturbing rise in mental illness among young people due to the isolation imposed by Covid lockdowns, a pullback in policing in the wake of public criminal-justice reform protests, and increases in gun trafficking,” Soros wrote. “Many of the same people who call for more-punitive criminal-justice policies also support looser gun laws.”

There are a lot of ways to measure violent crime: per capita, per 100,000 residents, etc. But the most telling numbers are what we see year-over-year in each city. And no one can deny or put a different spin on the spike in crime in Democrat-run cities.

What Soros and others who defend the new criminal justice system rarely mention is the large number of errors that these prosecutors commit. And innocent people who were never asked and never voted for being part of a gigantic social experiment have paid the ultimate price for Soros’ hubris.

Soros donated to one prosecutor in Fairfax County, Virginia, who needlessly released a man who went on a spree shooting homeless people up and down the East Coast. The alleged perpetrator, Gerald Brevard, had been apprehended for abduction and attempted rape, but Soros-backed prosecutor Steve Descano let him plead down to lesser charges and even dropped several slam-dunk charges that police later brought against him for a separate incident. As a direct result of Descano’s decisions, Brevard was free and out on the street when the homeless shootings occurred. Blood is on his hands and on those of his donor. Similarly, Soros-backed state’s attorney Kim Foxx of Cook County, Illinois, deliberately avoided charging an alleged drug dealer with gun possession last month, even after he was caught with $8,000 worth of marijuana and an illegal gun. Torrence Reese had beaten a drug dealing-related murder rap as recently as 2017. In the eyes of the law, he is, of course, innocent of that charge. But Foxx’s office, which prosecuted him in that case ostensibly believing him to be quite guilty, chose voluntarily, without any prompting from a judge or any negotiation with a defense team, to pretend the gun just wasn’t there.

Someone should force Soros and his radical-left prosecutors to allow the families of these dead innocents to confront them and ask: is it really worth it? Soros won’t ever have to worry about one of the violent criminals his prosecutors allowed to go free murdering him in the street. The same goes for the radical prosecutors who are on a crusade to “transform” America and our justice system.

Anyone who says there isn’t a cost in human lives to what Soros and his minions are trying to do is a baldfaced liar. If they told the truth when running for office about the effects of their policies, they’d get the criminal vote and not much more.

That’s why the tide may be turning toward more sensible and safe reform. Any fool can say that the system doesn’t need reforming or that it needs to be “transformed” completely. There is a middle ground — if the radical fanatics would allow it.