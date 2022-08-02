Dances with Democrats: The Liz Cheney Story

It’s unfortunate that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had to become a useful idiot of the Democrats by joining in on their anti-Trump crusade. She now appears to have hit rock bottom as her career in Congress is on the verge of early demise by boasting a Hollywood endorsement.

Last month, she sent out campaign mailers to Democrats in her district in the hopes of saving her reelection. Clearly, she assumed that her lack of viability as a Republican because she assisted in the Democrats’ witchhunt would translate into genuine support from Democrats. That didn’t exactly work out. After praising the Dobbs decision, she found out that the Democrats she was hoping would save her political career don’t actually like her and were just taking advantage of her being an anti-Trumper.

She clearly hasn’t learned her lesson. On Monday, Cheney posted a photo on Twitter of actor Kevin Costner on the set of Yellowstone, sporting a t-shirt that reads “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

“Real men put country over party,” Cheney tweeted with the photo.

But, the endorsement probably didn’t have the impact she hoped for. According to a report from Newsweek, Costner is no Republican.

“Despite his endorsement of Cheney, Costner does not consider himself to be a Republican anymore,” the report explains. “Earlier in his life, Costner was considered a Republican but has supported Democrats since the 1990s. In fact, he endorsed Pete Buttigieg, then the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and now the Secretary of Transportation, during the 2020 Democratic primary—later supporting President Joe Biden’s election campaign.”

In 2020, he told The Daily Beast, “The Democratic Party doesn’t represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now—at all. So, I find it too limiting.” He said he goes “back and forth” in how he votes, but nevertheless called Donald Trump “dangerous.”

He also explained his support for Biden in an interview with Variety. “I think we really have to have a president for both sides,” he said. “And for the people who don’t vote for Biden, if Biden wins it’s necessary that he address what they’re concerned about. I think he has that level of bandwidth to understand that the group that doesn’t vote for him needs attention. They have their own concerns and we have to think about that.”

Well, clearly, Costner isn’t a great judge of character.

Oh, but there’s more. Costner, the man who called Trump “dangerous,” also bonded with the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro back in April 2001, while on a trip to Cuba promoting his movie Thirteen Days, which is about the Cuban missile crisis. According to ABC News, Costner met with Castro for about seven hours when they met, during which Castro screened the movie.

“I shouldn’t be speaking for [Castro], but he responded to the film very favorably, and we had a very interesting discussion afterwards,” Costner’s spokesman, Stephen Rivers, told Reuters. “Kevin was very appreciative of the amount of time the president gave us.”

I’m sure that will impress the voters of Wyoming.