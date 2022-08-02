LIVE RESULTS: Tonight's Primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

They’re back! More primaries leading up to November’s general election are taking place tonight in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington State.

In Arizona, we’ll see who will face Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. Missouri’s GOP Senate primary features ethically challenged former governor Eric Greitens against a handful of challengers, while in Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Donald Trump after Jan. 6, 2021, faces off against Trump-backed John Gibbs.

Kansas has House and Senate races up for grabs, while in Washington, the Senate and House primaries will see the two highest vote-getters proceed to a runoff.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!