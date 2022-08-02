The Morning Briefing: Tulsi Gabbard Is SO Close to Being Cool

Top O’ the Briefing

There is a lot to like about former Hawai’i congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Her military service. Her aloha vibe. The workout vids that she kept posting during the 2020 Democratic primary race. My personal favorite is the fact that Gabbard outlasted Kamala Harris in that primary after Harris had derisively dismissed her in the early days of the race. Harris did that, by the way, because Gabbard had just lit her up in a debate.

There’s also the fact that, unlike most prominent Democrats today, Gabbard occasionally gets something right. Matt has an example:

Former congresswoman from Hawaii and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blasted the Biden administration for promoting puberty blockers for children, which the FDA recently acknowledged can have devastating health impacts on children. “The FDA made a disturbing, but not at all surprising announcement just a few days ago about children’s health,” Gabbard declared in a video posted to Twitter. “Now, if you haven’t heard about it, or, if you missed it, it is because the mainstream media and the Biden-Harris administration have been completely silent on it. This warning that the FDA issued was basically saying that puberty blockers can cause serious health risks for our kids. Unfortunately, at almost the exact same time the FDA issued this warning, Biden-Harris administration officials were making public statements actively promoting the use of puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries for kids.” “Now, let’s be clear: this administration is dangerously promoting child abuse,” she added.

Amen, sister!

It’s moments like these that make it feel as if Gabbard is on our side.

But she’s not.

Tulsi Gabbard is still a proud Democrat. Unlike most of her contemporaries, however, she’s not an insane Democrat.

Democrats like Gabbard, Kyrsten Sinema, and — until this week — Joe Manchin are often referred to as “conservative Democrats.” Twenty-five years ago they would have merely been “Democrats.”

Unbeknownst to Americans born after, say, 1988, Democrats and Republicans used to be able to find enough common ground to keep things pleasant. I’ve been a conservative in the entertainment industry for decades, I know whence I speak. Modern Democrats, as we are all aware, have lurched so far leftward that Gabbard, Sinema, and Manchin are vestiges of the party that existed back in Reagan times.

The Democratic party of 2022 thinks that Gabbard’s agreement with the FDA in the quote above is transphobic. Still, she’s with them.

Despite the occasional kumbaya moments that some on the right may think they’re having with Tulsi Gabbard, there’s quite an ideological gulf between her and even a squish Republican. Maybe one day she’ll wake up and realize that the loonies are giving her the itch to cross that gulf.

It would be nice to think that Gabbard is already moving in our direction, but for now, she is just reminding us that not all Democrats have to be crazy all of the time.

And, in a world with far too much AOC, that’s a relief.

