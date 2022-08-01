World War III? Pelosi Going to Taiwan After All; China Says Its Military Won’t ‘Sit Idly By’

Will history record that World War III began because superannuated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) insisted on visiting Taiwan after repeated warnings from the Communist Chinese that they would consider it an act of war if she did so? It could happen. Early Monday morning, Newsmax’s Alex Salvi reported that after some ambiguity about whether or not she was going, Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taipei Tuesday night. Salvi added: “China says its military will ‘not sit idly by’ if House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan.” So will a global war begin because a member of America’s political elite wants a photo-op? It could happen.

Tensions have been high. On Friday, the Chinese Communist Party organ Global Times drew an explicit comparison between the standoff over Pelosi and earlier incidents in which China issued warnings and then went to war:

“Don’t say we didn’t warn you!”- a phrase that was used by the People’s Daily in 1962 before China was forced to fight the border war with India and ahead of the 1979 China-Vietnam War, was frequently mentioned during a forum held Friday by a high-level Chinese think tank, as analysts warned that open military options and comprehensive countermeasures ranging from the economy to diplomacy from China await if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gambles with a visit to the Taiwan island during her Asia tour.

There is no doubt that the warning has been repeated now, but how seriously Old Joe Biden and his henchmen take it is an open question.

Global Times also noted that “on Thursday night, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, during which he once again warned the US about the seriousness and significance of the Taiwan question and said, ‘Public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this.’”

This kind of talk has led some on the other side of America’s yawning political divide to urge Pelosi to pack up her vodka and head to Taipei rather than let the repressive Communist dictatorship in Beijing push us around. Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: “.@SpeakerPelosi. Nancy, I’ll go with you. I’m banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there!” And as PJM’s Rick Moran noted, Trump’s defense secretary, Mike Esper, said flatly: “I think if the speaker wants to go, she should go.”

Should she really? This would be a fine time for cooler heads to prevail, if anyone out there has a cooler head at this point. The United States’ position on Taiwan and the People’s Republic is perfectly clear, regardless of whether or not Nancy Pelosi gets her photo-op. What exactly would the U.S. gain from the frequently tongue-tied and addled House Speaker torturing the English language in Taipei and then heading on to her next stop? Is risking a world war while our woke military is preoccupied with putting on drag shows really the best idea?

Has Gen. Mark Milley and the rest of the Joint Chiefs of Staff really contemplated what might happen when their high-heeled troops, alert to the smallest microaggression, flounce out onto the battlefield to meet the ChiComs? It might not be as pretty and fabulous as Milley clearly wants our troops to be.

It also must be remembered that the only reason why the Chinese Communists are being so belligerent over a potential Pelosi visit to Taiwan right now is because they, along with the rest of the world, were watching when Old Joe Biden and his handlers turned what could easily have been an orderly and uneventful withdrawal from Afghanistan into an unbridled catastrophe, with American citizens and billions of dollars worth of American military hardware left behind for the Taliban. Any imbecile could have seen—and did see—that American leadership is weak, feckless, distracted, and hardly concerned with what ought to be its first and foremost priority: the protection of the United States of America and the well-being of American citizens.

The Chinese Communists are anything but imbeciles. Weakness invites aggression, and so they see that now is the time to be aggressive. Will Pelosi stumble and slur her way into getting the United States into a world war for which we are woefully unprepared? It looks as if we’ll see on Tuesday night.