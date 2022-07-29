China Threatens to Shoot Pelosi Out of the Sky if She Approaches Taiwan

Just as we were wondering if Pelosi was going to visit Taiwan, China has thrown down the gauntlet.

A Chinese news media outlet affiliated with run by the Communists threatened to blow Pelosi out of the sky if her plane dares to visit Taiwan.

If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.

The threat comes just as Pelosi is about to take to the possibly not-so-friendly skies on an overseas trip and shortly after China’s commie leader, Xi Jinping, allegedly threatened Biden over Taiwan during a two-hour phone call between the two business partners world leaders.

“Those who play with fire will only get burnt,” the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call. “Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly.” China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and the interference of external forces, Xi said.

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that the United States should abide by the 'one China' principle with regard to Taiwan and ensure that its actions are consistent with its words, Chinese state media reported. — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) July 28, 2022

Some Republicans believe Pelosi should tell the Chicoms to shove it and enjoy a cup of tea at Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake.

“Speaker Pelosi should go to Taiwan and President Biden should make it abundantly clear to Chairman Xi that there’s not a damn thing the Chinese Communist Party can do about it,” Sen Ben Sasse (R- Neb.) stated. “No more feebleness and self-deterrence. This is very simple, Taiwan is an ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should meet with the Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China.”

Will Pelosi risk her own death and possibly WWIII by visiting the island of Chinese freedom, or will she obey her masters the wishes of the Chinese pinkos and cancel her trip?

What do PJ Media readers think? Should Pelosi flip the bird to Uncle Xi, go to Taiwan, and risk ending up on the business end of a Chinese air-to-air missile? YOU decide! Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below!