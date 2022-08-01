Wait, I Thought the Democrats Already Did That: Iran Threatens to Turn New York City Into ‘Hellish Ruins’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says that the mullahs will build nukes in order to turn New York City into “hellish ruins.” This is why Iran wants nukes? Eight years of Bill de Blasio and no end to Democratic rule have already succeeded quite well in turning much of the once-great city into “hellish ruins”; why go to all the trouble of nuking the place when the Democrats will finish the job before too long?

Iran expert Ben Sabti tweeted Saturday that a Telegram channel run by the IRGC has threatened to “produce atomic war head for missiles: ‘Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an #ATOM bomb, if Natanz facilities are attacked.’” The Emad is a long-range missile.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported Sunday that “the IRGC-linked Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel published a video titled ‘When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken.’” The video claims that “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes,” the Iranian mullahs will be able to develop nukes quickly.

According to a Saturday report from the dissident news outlet Iran International, the video “also says that uranium enrichment in secret underground facilities of Fordow, near Qom, has brought Iran to the threshold of nuclear breakout and joining the nuclear powers’ club and stresses that transforming the country’s ‘peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program’ is possible in a very short time.” The video declares: “The nuclear facilities of Fordow have been built deep under mountains of Iran and are protected against trench-busting bombs and even nuclear explosion… all infrastructures required for nuclear breakout have been prepared in it.” That breakout, the IRGC says, will soon give the Iranians the ability to transform New York into “hellish ruins.”

The Iranian mullahs’ desire to help the Democrats complete their plans for New York City is new, but their threats of violence are nothing new. Back in January 2022, the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, released a video showing the assassination of Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the golf course at Mar-a-Lago. This came amid a barrage of threats against Trump for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Jan. 2020.

The threats go back years before that as well. On February 11, 2014, the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Chief of Staff Hassan Firouzabadi boasted: “Iran is prepared for the decisive war against the U.S. and the Zionist regime.…Iran has been making plans, conducting maneuvers, and preparing its forces for this battle for years now.” And it still is.

In a sermon on February 21, 2014, the head of Iran’s influential twelve-member Guardian Council of the Constitution Friday worship, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, preached, “The first option on our table is ‘Death to America.’ The entire people’s slogan is ‘Death to America’…Another option on our table is the defense of Palestine; other messages from the Iranian people to their officials are not to fear the enemy and not to fear death.”

In May 2015, the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, Gen. Hossein Salami, actually said that Iran wanted war with the United States: “We have prepared ourselves for the most dangerous scenarios and this is no big deal and is simple to digest for U.S.; we welcome war with the U.S. as we do believe that it will be the scene for our success to display the real potentials of our power.”

Nothing has changed since then except that the Iranian regime has gotten closer to producing nuclear weapons. Two weeks ago, Iran’s former Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani heaped scorn on the Biden administration’s ongoing hapless efforts to get a new nuclear deal with Iran. “The Westerners’ interest in the JCPOA,” said Larijani, referring to a new agreement by the name of the old one, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, “stems from their belief that it would pull out our atomic teeth, weaken us, and diminish our capabilities. [The way they see it], if one day, we decided to build a nuclear bomb, the [JCPOA] would delay us for over a year, and since this is a long process, the [JCPOA] would gradually disband the teams, since members would grow old, and their replacements would be blocked. In general, the entire nuclear business would become a pointless luxury, and we would abandon it.”

Larijani reminded the world of one of the Iranian regime’s old deceptions: “Naturally, according to the Leader’s fatwa, we are religiously forbidden from obtaining weapons of mass destruction, and this includes nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, if we ever want to do this, nobody will be able to stop us, of course. They themselves know this.…Our nuclear capabilities – our access to nuclear-related knowledge and technology – are the pride of the Islamic world.” And apparently the envy of New York Democrats.

One day the Iranian regime will come to the conclusion that it is finally time to strike. Will the U.S. military be able to tear itself away from its drag show long enough to defend the nation?