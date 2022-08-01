Reuters Fact Checkers, Simulated Periods, and Other Signs That the World Is Going to Hell

So, I took the weekend off to go fishing. Three cutthroat trout and an indeterminate number of beers later, I returned to reality and promptly decided I would have been better off sleeping with the fishes.

During my absence, Reuters, in an effort to defend the destruction of a republic and the administration of President Occupant, fact-checked a gag video of Biden wandering away during a speech by Dr. Jill Choco Taco Biden about kids heading back to school. The sound of an approaching ice cream truck was added to make it look like Biden was breaking ranks for a frozen treat. The video itself made my day and you can see it here. That Reuters needed to fact-check a joke shows the abysmal state of the media today. Their tongues must be getting dry from all that bootlicking. Paging Brian Stelter? Brian Stelter, please pick up a white-guilt courtesy phone. Of course, the bigger question remains unanswered: Why did President Occupant wander off in the first place? Like the mysteries of crop circles, the Nazca Lines, and the Bermuda Triangle, we may never know.

But it gets better. And worse. Courtesy of the United Kingdom. Thank you, England, for the YouTuber instructing men who have deluded themselves into thinking that they are women on how to convince the rest to join them in their psychotic breaks. YouTuber Bryony Farmer has produced a video instructing men on how to simulate a period, complete with a recipe for fake menstrual blood. And no, you DON’T get a link. Ruin your mind on your own time. The Post Millennial reports that Farmer’s video begins with the written message:

“Menstruation is something natural that is constantly associated with being a ‘woman,’ therefore it is completely normal for all women to want to experience this sensation and I hope you all can appreciate that.”

Farmer even explains how to replicate the process of menstruation, complete with how the blood should appear on the pad.

I asked several reliable sources (aka, actual women) if they had ever wanted to experience the sensation of having a period. The doctor says I should be back to eating solid food within the week. But in the meantime, their answers about what kind of sensations and experiences they have had include the following. And I quote:

Cramps

Bulky pads

Ruined undergarments

Cost

Irritability

Who looks forward to that? Just how far does your dysfunction extend if you are recreating biological processes that are not a part of your biology? Never mind. There are too many answers to that question as it is.

On a much more chilling note, according to the Daily Mail, British police arrested 51-year-old decorated Army veteran Darren Brady. Brady’s crime? He retweeted a meme of a swastika made from pride flags. Crude? Tacky? That case could be made. But did Brady deserve to be arrested? When Brady asked why he was being handcuffed, the officer replied: “Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. That is why you have been arrested.” Not content with one arrest, cops also arrested former police officer Harry Miller for trying to prevent Brady from being taken into custody for the crime of airing an opinion. And let us not forget that Twitter is a veritable sewer pipe of porn, death threats, disgusting comments, unfounded accusations, character assassinations, and other intellectual rubbish and detritus, largely from the Left or even terrorist organizations. And no one ever bats an eye, let alone arrests someone. The fact that retweeting an opinion is enough to merit a visit from the police shows that Orwell knew the future problems facing his nation and ours all too well. There is still some hope, as the Tory Hampshire police commissioner commented:

I am aware of the video published on Twitter which shows the arrest of two men in Hampshire yesterday, one for malicious communications and one for obstruction of a police officer. I have taken this issue up with the Constabulary today and have been advised officers made the arrests following a complaint from a member of the public of an alleged hate crime.

It follows a post on social media of Progress Pride flags in the shape of a Swastika. I am concerned about both the proportionality and necessity of the police’s response to this incident. When incidents on social media receive not one but two visits from police officers, but burglaries and non-domestic break-ins don’t always get a police response, something is wrong.

As Police Commissioner, I am committed to ensuring Hampshire Constabulary serves the public as the majority of people would expect. It appears on this occasion this has not happened. This incident has highlighted a really topical issue which Hampshire Constabulary and other police forces need to learn from. In order to support this I will be writing to the College of Policing to make them aware of this incident and encourage greater clarification on the guidance in order to ensure that police forces can respond more appropriately in the future.

This is coming soon to a city near you if it isn’t there already. Principal Stacey DeCorsey of Excelsior Elementary School in Minnesota has posted a video about a book promoting cross-dressing for toddlers. A Pride in the Park Event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, back in June featured a drag performer doing a move I won’t even try to identify in front of a group of children. The kids look unnerved, to say the least, and local authorities declined to prosecute, since the performers’ genitals were not visible, despite the sexual nature of the…ahem, dance. Try writing a letter to the editor about that and see how long it takes before the backlash occurs.