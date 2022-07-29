A Big Win in the Fight Against Transgendering Kids

The transgender craze that has swept the United States, and indeed many other countries, is disturbing on its face. The idea that people are born the wrong gender is ridiculous, yet the efforts to legitimize “gender identity” and enshrine it in law are all around us and have reached the highest levels of our government. Yet no one can have a debate about this issue. If you dare question transgender orthodoxy, you’re a bigot and a transphobe. Voices against transitioning, including those who’ve gone through it and are now experiencing regret, are actively silenced.

But the worst part of this movement is how it targets kids. Children too young to understand the consequences of their actions are being pushed to undergo “gender-affirming care,” which means hormone treatments (puberty-blockers) and body mutilation that can leave these kids permanently sterile and at high risk for certain cancers later in life.

Despite these risks, Richard “Rachel” Levine, the assistant secretary of health, claimed that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents.

“Opponents of LGBTQ equality have targeted trans and queer youth to score political points, all to distract from the fact that they do not have any solutions to the problems that we face today,” he said.

“They have stooped so low as to try to punish parents criminally for seeking gender-affirming care for their children who need it,” Levine added. “Every major medical association agrees: gender-affirming care is life-saving, medically necessary, age-appropriate and a critical tool for health care providers.”

And we’re supposed to accept that — end of discussion.

Well, maybe we can finally start having this conversation because the FDA has recognized that these so-called puberty blockers can cause pseudotumor cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which can cause brain swelling, severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss.

“The agency considered the cases clinically serious and, based on these reviews, determined that pseudotumor cerebri (idiopathic intracranial hypertension) should be added as a warning and precaution in product labeling for all GnRH agonist formulations approved for use in pediatric patients,” an FDA spokesperson told Formulary Watch. “Although the mechanism by which GnRH agonists may lead to development of pseudotumor cerebri has not been elucidated, and patients with CPP may have a higher baseline risk of developing pseudotumor cerebri compared with children without CPP, this potential serious risk associated with GnRH agonists justifies inclusion in product labeling.”

Conservative media has been discussing the dangers of puberty-blockers and other transgender “treatments” for kids for some time now. The evidence has been out there for a long time, and the risks are undeniable. Yet the transgender cult has insisted such “treatment” is “life-saving” and “medically necessary” when nothing could be further from the truth. Perhaps now that the FDA has recognized these risks, doctors will be more honest about the dangers of so-called “gender-affirming care,” and maybe parents won’t be so quick to indulge the gender dysphoria of their children.