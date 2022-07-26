The Morning Briefing: Should the GOP Look Ahead to a 2023 Revenge Agenda?

Top O’ the Briefing

It has been almost a week since I’ve written anything about what might or might not happen in the midterm elections this November. The last installment was a bit pessimistic so today we’ll focus on the “GOP is going to crush it” version of the story.

We’re all aware of the fact that I’ve never been a big fan of the Democrats. However, this current post-Trump, Biden charade iteration of the party is particularly awful. Its leaders are deeply nasty people, and that’s reflected in everything the Dems do, especially in the petty and spiteful J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues.

It’s fun to speculate about what the political landscape will look like next year should the Republicans be able to win back both the House and the Senate. I’ve repeatedly expressed my skepticism about the Senate but, hey, let’s keep things bright and sunny.

While I would love to pretend to want to be above the political fray, I’m not sure these are the times for that. Matt wrote about something yesterday that sounds like it could be fun:

Congressional Republicans are floating the idea of investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration’s response to the COVID pandemic should they win back the majority in the midterms. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who is in line to become chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, if Republicans win the majority in the U.S. Senate, told The Hill that Republicans will attempt to get the answers from Fauci. “One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath,” he said.

It’s a start.

Again, however, that’s predicated on the GOP taking back the Senate. I do admire Sen. Paul’s attitude, though, and the thought of the weasel Fauci twisting in the wind under oath with the Republicans in charge and on the payback path.

I am most intrigued by what the GOP might do if it wins a substantial majority in the House. My dream version of the next Congress has the Republicans going after everyone involved with establishing and perpetuating the J6 kangaroo court and being none too polite about it. The cretins involved in this abuse of power and perversion of justice need to be made examples of.

It’s a shame that Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney won’t be members of Congress next year but that will add a little spice to the proceedings when they’re hauled out of their private life revelry to testify before a committee that’s hell-bent on being vindictive.

I really don’t see any upside or potential gain in political capital if the GOP plays nice with Democrats who will never reciprocate. They’re counting on the Republicans not getting down in the mud if they are back in charge.

Now more than ever though, it’s time to get a little dirty.

