Learning the Hard Way: Those Strict Rules for Teachers at the Turn of the Century Make More Sense Now

Do you remember seeing those old rules for teachers in the early 1900’s that included strict codes of conduct? Many of us have laughed at them over the years without realizing that the people who lived before us had very good reasons for imposing such rules on the people who molded young minds. We may be learning that lesson the hard way now as teachers have gone off the deep end, indoctrinating kids into cult theologies like critical race theory and gender-cult beliefs.

In 1915, teachers were required to sign a contract that included these rules of behavior:

You will not marry during the term of your contract. You are not to keep company with men. You must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless attending a school function. You may not loiter downtown in ice cream stores. You may not travel beyond the city limits unless you have the permission of the chairman of the board. You may not ride in a carriage or automobile with any man unless he is your father or brother. You may not smoke cigarettes. You may not dress in bright colours. You may under no circumstances dye your hair. You must wear at least two petticoats. Your dresses must not be any shorter than two inches above the ankle.

Make public schools 1915 again! pic.twitter.com/x5fXSM19xJ — JDA, The Living Clout (@jondelarroz) July 25, 2022

Sure, some of them seem over the top, like “no loitering at the ice cream shop.” But then again, who knows what kind of characters were hanging out there waiting for some naive teacher to seduce and ruin? Apparently, there was some kind of threat down by the root beer float shop that the board of education was seriously concerned about. But how on earth did we go from these buttoned-up rules for those educating our children to not regulating them at all, leading to this insanity?

Teacher who’s also a drag queen shows his classroom covered with LGBT decor which he turns into a “nightclub” pic.twitter.com/GGcMsHvz6x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2022

We need rules of behavior back in schools. And we should start with the old ones and just update them for our modern era. Married teachers seem reasonable, but no one should be discussing their marriage or any personal issue with the students. I also like, “You may under no circumstances dye your hair.” That one could be updated to “you may under no circumstances dye your hair any color not found in natural human hair.” This would cut way back on the weirdos entering the profession. Teachers should not look like clowns. Nor should their faces look like pin cushions. I would add a “you may under no circumstances wear piercings on any part of your face.”

One rule that our ancestors didn’t think to add (probably because no one would have ever dreamed of doing this) is to ban teachers from keeping secrets about students’ sexuality or mental state from parents. This teacher below is teaching second graders that their parents are “unsafe.”

Teachers claims entire class of second grade students changed their pronouns and it’s being kept a secret from “unsafe” adults pic.twitter.com/Zn8sPHc2gc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2022

The strict attitudes of the turn of the century folks are starting to make sense to me now. Given free rein to behave however they please, teachers have abused that privilege to such an extent that we are now facing a crisis in public education where cultists are grooming our kids to join their individual cults and no one (except Ron DeSantis) is stopping them.

It’s sad that we have to come to this point in order to have an “Aha!” moment about the values of our forebearers. Perhaps they weren’t overly religious or too strict but understood that the dangers of permissiveness weren’t worth the experiment in tolerance. Is it possible to stop this train at this point and reverse course?

I really don’t know. But it doesn’t surprise me that homeschooling communities are growing faster than any other alternative education. Even whole communities and towns have sprung up where people can go to escape the insane culture like St. Mary’s, Kan., a traditional Catholic community that only practices the Latin mass and provides education for children and even jobs for families.

Half an hour down the highway from Topeka, Kansas, not far from the geographic center of the United States, sits the town of St. Marys. Like many towns in the region, it is small, quiet, and conservative. Unlike many towns in the region, it is growing. As waves of young people have abandoned the Great Plains in search of economic opportunity, St. Marys has managed to attract families from across the nation. The newcomers have made the radical choice to uproot their lives in pursuit of an ideological sanctuary, a place where they can raise their children according to values no longer common in mainstream America. St. Marys is home to a chapter of the Society of St. Pius X, or SSPX. Named for the early-20th-century pope who railed against the forces of modernism, the international order of priests was formed in the aftermath of the Second Vatican Council, the Catholic Church’s attempt, in the 1960s, to meet the challenges of contemporary life. Though not fully recognized by the Vatican, the priests of SSPX see themselves as defenders of the true practices of Roman Catholicism, including the traditional Latin Mass, celebrated each day in St. Marys. Perfumed with incense and filled with majestic Latin hymns, the service has an air of formality and grandeur. To most American Catholics under the age of 50, it would be unrecognizable.

These alternative ways of living mirror the desire to escape the culture back in the ’60s when many communes formed that rejected the consumerism and religious morality of the time. Those communes often ended in tatters after the wife-swapping went awry. And who knows what will come of the new conservative “communes” that are on the rise? Humans naturally experiment with civilization and how to best make it work.

What we are seeing now, however, is a mass breakdown of our society, and there’s a lot of blame to go around, starting with whoever let down their guard and relaxed the rules that were holding us together. We’re breaking apart now, and the only question that remains is how you and your family will survive it.