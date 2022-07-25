Kamala Harris Goes Full Groomer, Wants LGBT Teachers to ‘Love Openly’ in Their Classrooms

It’s probably time for Kamala Harris to purge her communications staff again.

When you’re a parent, you send your kids to school thinking they’ll be taught the basics: reading, writing, math, history, and science, but if you’re Kamala Harris, you apparently want teachers to be talking about sexuality.

Below is a clip of Kamala Harris pushing the usual left-wing talking points about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law — which she erroneously refers to as the “don’t say gay” bill.

If still calling it the “don’t say gay” bill was the worst thing she did, I’d probably have just ignored her completely, but what she said afterward was mind-blowing.

“We’re gonna stand up against a law that says ‘don’t say gay’ basically restricting kindergarten through third-grade teachers in Florida to be able to love openly and teach what they believe is important for people to understand.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "We're gonna stand up against a law that says 'don't say gay' basically restricting K-3 teachers in Florida to be able to love openly and teach what they believe is important for people to understand." 1) The Florida law literally says none of that. 2) Huh? pic.twitter.com/1MSAlqlFxa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2022

Oh, so Kamala Harris wants LGBTQ teachers to “love openly” to their kindergarten through third-grade classes. Excuse me? I wouldn’t even want heterosexual teachers to do that. Why the hell does she?

She also wants these teachers to essentially boast about their sexuality and “what they believe” is important for kids to understand? Like graphic gay sex or the falsehood that men can become women or vice-versa?

Groomers in education have advocates in the White House — and that is truly terrifying.