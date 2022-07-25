News & Politics

BREAKING: Woman Fires Gun at Dallas Love Field Airport, Police Shoot Back

By Chris Queen Jul 25, 2022 1:48 PM ET
Authorities are reporting that a woman at Dallas Love Field Airport emerged from a restroom brandishing a gun and firing at the ceiling. A police officer responded, shooting the woman in the lower extremities.

Paramedics took the woman to nearby Parkland Hospital. No injuries have been reported other than to the shooter.

NBC DFW reports that “Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman, identified only as a 37-year-old, was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes.”

“Garcia said the woman exited the restroom wearing a hoody, pulled out a gun and started firing several shots,” the report continues. “Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling.”

Authorities evacuated passengers from the airport.

“Cell phone video shared with NBC 5 showed travelers on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place while the shooting unfolded,” reports NBC DFW. “The investigation is ongoing and Garcia said he expects elements to change as more is learned about what happened. Agents with the Dallas FBI’s field office were seen at the airport along with Dallas Police.”

This is a developing situation, and we’ll update this story if additional newsworthy information becomes available.

