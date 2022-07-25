Anti-Semitic Hate Crime Suspect Out on Bail in New York

On July 14, a group of Jewish people gathered at the Chabad of Orange County Center in Goshen, N.Y., to hear a Holocaust survivor speak. They didn’t expect anti-Semitic harassment, but they received it.

Authorities say that 30-year-old Terence Davis allegedly drove by the center twice and shouted epithets at those gathered for the event.

Police charged Davis with “harassment as a hate crime, disruption of a religious service, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct,” as Mid Hudson News reported.

New York – Hudson Valley (Goshen) police arrest Terence Davis for harassing a group of Jews gathering at the Chabad of Orange County for an event to hear from a Holocaust survivor Davis is charged with harassment, a hate crime, disrupting a religious service & disorderly conduct pic.twitter.com/0SO9KXHL51 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 23, 2022

Here’s the kicker: thanks to New York’s soft-on-crime bail laws, Davis is already out on bail with the order to appear in court on August 3.

What’s more, as News 12 reports, “This was the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks by several people in the Hudson Valley over the last few weeks.”

Incidents like these are on the rise all over New York.

“The number of antisemitic incidents in New York increased by 24 percent last year to the highest level in decades, including a surge in the number of assaults, as well as both criminal and noncriminal incidents targeting Jews,” reported the New York Times in April.

“The last two years have seen a significant proliferation of hate incidents both nationwide and in New York State,” wrote the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in a May report. It’s a serious problem to be sure, even if the ADL beclowns itself and betrays the seriousness of the issue by trying to tie anti-Semitism tightly to conservatives and Jan. 6, 2021.

Yet Davis is free to roam the streets and harass Jewish people. Ask yourself this: if Davis had harassed attendees at a mosque or a Pride Month event, would he be out on bail?