Bombshell: Secret Service Whistleblower Revealed Troubling Account Of Biden In The White House

A Secret Service whistleblower has come forward with a shocking allegation: former President Joe Biden was so mentally impaired during his time in the White House that he would “get lost in his closet,” according to Sen. Josh Hawley. On Friday, Hawley revealed the disturbing claim as part of a broader accusation that Democrats engaged in a deliberate cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline—what he now calls one of the most egregious political scandals in modern presidential history.

“Listen, I'll tell you something that, uh, I haven't said before, 'cause it came from a Secret Service whistleblower this past year,” Hawley explained to Sean Hannity on Fox News. “I talked to so many of them after the attempted assassinations of President Trump. But this Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden, and he told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House.”

Hawley added, “I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence, couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The President of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to.”

Hawley’s revelation about the Secret Service whistleblower comes as multiple congressional investigations zero in on the 82-year-old former president’s mental fitness while in office—and the extent to which his staff may have been quietly running the show behind the scenes.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has intensified his investigation into what he calls a coordinated effort to conceal Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline—along with potential misuse of an autopen to authorize major executive actions. Comer has formally requested transcribed interviews with five top Biden insiders, including Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Neera Tanden, and longtime aides Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams. He alleges these individuals were not just bystanders, but central to the cover-up that enabled others to govern in Biden’s name. The probe is heating up, and the clock may finally be running out on the Biden team’s denials.

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal. The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf,” Comer said in a statement. “Key executive actions signed by autopen, such as sweeping pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be examined considering President Biden’s diminished capacity. Today, we are calling on President Biden’s physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth.”

According to the New York Post, Sens Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) are preparing to hold a Senate hearing next month focused on Biden’s cognitive decline. The hearing is expected to delve into mounting concerns over his fitness to serve during his final year in office.

“This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who’s not in charge,” Cornyn said during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show” Thursday. “The question is: Who is in charge? Whose finger is on the nuclear button or has the nuclear codes? Who can declare war? How do we defend the nation when we have basically an absent president? And those are constitutional issues we need to address and correct,” Cornyn argued. Hawley fumed Friday that while “American people could see” Biden’s decline, they were “systematically lied to by the Biden White House [and] by the media.” “Now we’ve got to get the facts,” he continued, calling the scandal “a huge stain” on the country. “It’s amazing we survived it, to be honest with you.”

Many believe the timing of Biden’s cancer diagnosis—revealed earlier this month—was a calculated move to generate sympathy and deflect growing scrutiny from of his inner circle over the cover-up of his cognitive decline. If that was the strategy, it’s clearly not working.

