Angry Joe Biden Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

On Friday, Joe Biden made his first public speech since news of his cancer diagnosis, and true to form, he made the moment about himself. Speaking at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Del., Biden used the occasion not to focus on the brave men and women who gave their lives in combat but to relive personal memories and center the speech around his son Beau, who died of brain cancer, rather than in war.

Advertisement

After making obligatory Memorial Day remarks, Biden shifted to talking about the “10th anniversary of the loss of my son Beau,” noting that he “spent a year in Iraq.” He went on to share a long, emotional story about pinning Beau’s bars on his uniform and thanked the audience for letting him “grieve with you.”

While Biden’s grief is real, the repeated implication that Beau’s passing belongs in the same category as those who died in combat continues to ring hollow. Yet Joe continued to shame himself.

After his visit to Veterans Memorial Park, Biden spoke with reporters, during which he was asked about his recent cancer diagnosis, but the Q&A quickly took a turn when he got defensive while being questioned about his mental and physical health.

Biden started on a relatively calm note, describing his cancer prognosis as “good” and noting that treatment had already begun.

“We’re working on everything. It’s moving along, so I feel good,” he said. Asked about the specifics of his treatment, Biden explained, “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks, and then another one. The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this. It’s not in any organ. My bones are strong. It hasn’t penetrated. So I’m feeling good.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Trump’s Economy is Roaring! Democrats Most Hurt.



The conversation briefly turned more personal when Biden was asked about receiving the diagnosis so close to the tenth anniversary of his son Beau’s death. “We’re all optimistic about the diagnosis,” Biden said. “Matter of fact, one of the leading surgeons in the world is working with me… He had diagnosed the same exact thing 32 years ago. He’s alive and well and doing very well.”

But when a reporter brought up the ongoing public and internal party debate about Biden’s cognitive sharpness and stamina — an issue that’s dogged him for years — the former president didn’t hold back.

“You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk,” Biden snapped.

You read that right. That is transcribed accurately.

And that’s not even the worst part. After that, he said, “and I can beat the hell out of both of them,” referring to CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, the coauthors of the book “Original Sin,” which details his cognitive decline.

Joe Biden: "I'm mentally incompetent, and I can't walk, and I can beat the hell out of both of them."



Who exactly does this 82-year-old man think he's beating the hell out of?



Trump and Vance? Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson? pic.twitter.com/s4X1E3uIsG — Chris Jackson (@HarmonyProbiot1) May 30, 2025

Advertisement

You can laugh for a minute.

What on earth is wrong with this man? Why would he say something so unhinged? This is the same guy who promised to “restore norms” and bring “decency” back to the White House. Yet here he is, lashing out in anger and making veiled threats toward members of the press. Once again, Biden has drawn attention to himself for all the wrong reasons. If this tantrum was supposed to silence critics or calm voters’ nerves, it did the opposite; it blew up in his face.

The mainstream media won't tell you the full story about Biden's concerning outbursts. At PJ Media, we're committed to bringing you unfiltered coverage of the President's declining mental state. Get exclusive analysis and uncensored reporting with PJ Media VIP. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and join our mission for truth today.