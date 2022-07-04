The Morning Briefing: Happy Independence Day to Freedom Loving Americans!

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Independence Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sterling is very serious about his duties as the Chief Cleanliness Officer of the Charo Fan Club of Akron.

I finally wrapped up my time in Michigan and made it back home only to have my AC quit on me in the middle of a Tucson summer. As I write this, it’s been over 24 hours since it went on vacation and I swear that the heat is a bargain-basement peyote substitute.

The Chupacabra in a Liberace outfit who showed up yesterday afternoon agrees with me.

It’s no secret that I can be a bit cynical when it comes to the direction of leftist America, especially since 2016. They have been giving off the “hate America” vibe for a while now, but they weren’t so vicious and open about it.

Now that they are no longer able to kill babies up to the point of delivery in any state that they want they’ve decided to let their “Screw America” freak flags fly.

If you live long enough, you will eventually see everything. I remember when Democrats used to get angry when right-wing nutjobs like me would accuse them of hating this great country.

This year, the Democratic party in my home county was enthusiastically pimping a “F**k the 4th” event so they could “mourn” all the babies that won’t be dying now. Robert wrote that they did try to walk back the cat, but he wasn’t buying it:

When the predictable firestorm ensued, however, Pima County Democrat officials quickly deleted the tweet and tweeted a clarification that was as weaselly and disingenuous as the first tweet was vile and revolting: “PCDP posted a graphic advertising a women’s march which, we agree, was in poor taste. We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better.” Yeah, no. While the Pima County Democrat Party would now have you believe that this was a simple matter of a careless or indifferent low-level staffer posting an offensive graphic without doing due diligence, the PCDP didn’t just post the graphic. In the original tweet, the PCDP also wrote: “F*ck the Fourth. See you at Reid Park,” the site of the Tucson Women’s March. So the Democrats clearly endorsed the Women’s March’s hatred and contempt for America, right up until they realized that they were going to pay a political cost for doing so. And even then, the clarification went on to reaffirm the PCDP’s support for the “F**k the 4th” event: “Make no mistake, however. We support the event which will be on July 4 at 7 pm at Reid Park.

A sane person might posit that one could passionately disagree with laws in the United States without telling the American Revolution to go eff itself.

Thankfully, the inmates aren’t running the asylum just yet. Gwen had an uplifting post yesterday which let us know that, yeah, we still love us some 4th of July fireworks here in the good ol’ U.S. of A.

It is disturbing to think that half of the country is so emotionally maladjusted that they feel the need to throw a “hate America” tantrum every time they don’t get their way.

What bothers the Howard Zinn history types is that the SCOTUS decisions of the past couple of weeks have been incredible for freedom lovers everywhere. The Court has been prying the grubby, controlling fingers of the federal behemoth off of things and returning power back to the states. And, as we discussed last Friday, the EPA ruling was a massive hint that the Legislative Branch should start doing its job again and stop letting the Executive run everything.

The lefty daddy issues crowd prefers a strong federal hand, which is anti-freedom.

As Kevin and I discussed in our latest all-access “Unwoke” episode, this is the Court we’ve been waiting for since late 2020. We’ve got a lot to celebrate this Independence Day.

It’s a shame that so many don’t want to celebrate today but, hey, more hot dogs and beer for the rest of us.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Update: Remember the adorable puppies in Ukraine who refused to abandon a litter of newborn kittens? They're still together, and along with the kitten mama they're one big happy family. pic.twitter.com/SAT6Kwru2t — Goodable (@Goodable) July 3, 2022

Bodega Cat Knows When You Die and How: https://t.co/aQlyOeQWh3 pic.twitter.com/VcoMU9MUNF — Reductress (@Reductress) July 3, 2022

