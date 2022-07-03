Duh: New Poll Finds Americans Still Love Fireworks on Independence Day

As millions of patriotic Americans prepare to celebrate the birth of our nation on this 246th Independence Day, Rasmussen Reports has released the results of their brand new telephone and online survey. The electronic publishing firm, which specializes in the collection, publication, and distribution of public opinion polling information, surveyed around 1,000 American adults from June 26 to June 27, 2022, in order to gauge current American attitudes toward fireworks.

The survey participants were asked the following four questions:

1 – How likely is it that you will go watch a public fireworks show during the Fourth of July weekend? 2 – How likely is it that you will shoot fireworks at your own home during the Fourth of July weekend? 3 – Do you live in a state where consumer fireworks are legal? 4 – Which is closer to your feeling, that shooting off your own fireworks is a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July, or that fireworks are dangerous and should be left to professionals?

The survey results found that 56% of American adults think shooting off their own fireworks is an enjoyable way to celebrate Independence Day. That’s great news. While it seems a no-brainer that Americans love fireworks, in light of the leftist hate toward our country lately plus the snowflake culture that eschews nearly all the beloved traditions of our country’s storied history, it was in no way a given that most Americans today would still love fireworks.

Recommended: Yes, Democrats Really Do Hate America: Arizona Dems Promote ‘F**k the 4th’ Event