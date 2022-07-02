Yes, Democrats Really Do Hate America: Arizona Dems Promote 'F**k the 4th' Event

Democrats have been acting as if they hate America for quite some time: if Old Joe Biden were a subversive bent on destroying the nation, what would he be doing differently? But now it’s all out in the open: in Arizona, the Pima County Democrat Party (PCDP) on Friday tweeted an ad for a women’s march in Tucson entitled ‘F**k the 4th.” It’s a hierarchy of values: the Pima County Democrats would rather be hanged or drawn and quartered than tweet “F**k Juneteenth,” but Democrat leaders were so confident in their base’s hatred for America that they had no trouble heaping abuse on Independence Day.

For those who missed it before @PimaDems deleted the tweet I was referencing, here it is. Their “F*** the 4th” event may be in line for some rebranding. https://t.co/JjztuqdDoM pic.twitter.com/yjLnLF9NdP — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) July 1, 2022

When the predictable firestorm ensued, however, Pima County Democrat officials quickly deleted the tweet and tweeted a clarification that was as weaselly and disingenuous as the first tweet was vile and revolting: “PCDP posted a graphic advertising a women’s march which, we agree, was in poor taste. We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better.”

Yeah, no. While the Pima County Democrat Party would now have you believe that this was a simple matter of a careless or indifferent low-level staffer posting an offensive graphic without doing due diligence, the PCDP didn’t just post the graphic. In the original tweet, the PCDP also wrote: “F*ck the Fourth. See you at Reid Park,” the site of the Tucson Women’s March. So the Democrats clearly endorsed the Women’s March’s hatred and contempt for America, right up until they realized that they were going to pay a political cost for doing so.

And even then, the clarification went on to reaffirm the PCDP’s support for the “F**k the 4th” event: “Make no mistake, however. We support the event which will be on July 4 at 7 pm at Reid Park. The event was organized to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy, which we consider an elemental right. Our posting of the graphic upset some people. We urge you to save your outrage for the women in this state who will die of botched abortions. Arizona is not a good place to be a woman right now.”

Yes, it’s a terrible thing that women in Arizona will have a harder time killing their babies than they did before, but the PCDP didn’t bother to explain why their disagreement with a Supreme Court decision would lead them to hurl a vulgarity at the Independence Day celebrations. Pro-lifers dissented from Roe v. Wade for nearly fifty years, and never once expressed hatred for America or July 4. But for the PCDP, well, that escalated quickly, didn’t it?

Republicans, as CNN would say, were quick to “pounce,” and rightly so. The Republican Party of Arizona tweeted: “Wow. Absolutely disgraceful rallying cry by @azdemparty. ‘F*ck the 4th’ The Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact they are the party of radicals anymore.” This was a small error, as it was the Pima County Democrats, not the state party, that tweeted “F**k the 4th,” but the Republicans were certainly correct that “the Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact they are the party of radicals anymore.” It wasn’t very long ago that they did try to hide it. Remember when Democrat politicians would go around saying, “Don’t you dare question my patriotism?” Those days are gone.

The state party, however, did try to put a good face on the incident, but only ended up making matters worse: “The Arizona Democratic Party does not agree with the language used to publicize a 4th of July event happening in Tucson. We believe there can be room for both celebration and criticism. That is at the core of American freedom.” This was an exercise in misdirection, in service of the Left’s larger effort to portray conservatives as authoritarian foes of “our democracy.” The objection to the PCDP’s initial tweet was not that it contained criticism; it was that it contained foul language condemning America’s Independence Day itself. But it is characteristic of the Left, bereft of intellectual arguments, to set up a straw man and knock it down instead of dealing honestly with the actual issue at hand.

Anyway, now we know: the Democrats hate America and aren’t shy about saying so if they think they will not get significant pushback. Those whom they hate and vilify have expected this for years, and now we have definitive confirmation.