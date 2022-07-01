Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 185: My Kid Is Smarter Than all of the Facebook Senior Moment Libs

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 01, 2022 1:44 PM ET

As we are all well aware, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for those who occupy the permanently emo side of the political aisle. The steady of Supreme Court decisions that have favored conservatives have driven the lefties to a permanent state of meltdown, especially on social media.

via GIPHY

The spectacle of watching people get so overwrought about not being able to kill babies has been disturbing. When one has to pay attention to social media as I do for work, it often seems like I might never have a calm discussion with anyone from the left again.

Enter my 23-year-old (soon to be 24) daughter.

We got to spend a few glorious days together this past week and we had some good political discussions despite the fact that we don’t agree on much these days. I’m quite proud of how she thinks through things and defends her opinions and I repeatedly told her so.

Anyway, enjoy the “Kruiser gushes about his kid…” episode, my friends!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice