'Unwoke' Free-for-All #8: Finally, the Supreme Court We've All Been Waiting For

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 01, 2022 2:00 PM ET
When Amy Coney Barrett finally ascended to the Supreme Court in late 2020, conservatives throughout the land were hoping to soon reap a whirlwind of benefits from having a solid majority.

The Court we were all waiting for has shown up big time in the last two weeks, and we are overjoyed to see it.

Kevin and I had a lot of fun after our two-week hiatus when our travel schedules didn't sync up. It's fun doing the "clean" version every week because we do like the challenge. We're grateful that you're all joining us for the free-for-all.

Stephen Kruiser

