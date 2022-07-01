'Unwoke' Free-for-All #8: Finally, the Supreme Court We've All Been Waiting For

When Amy Coney Barrett finally ascended to the Supreme Court in late 2020, conservatives throughout the land were hoping to soon reap a whirlwind of benefits from having a solid majority.

The Court we were all waiting for has shown up big time in the last two weeks, and we are overjoyed to see it.

via GIPHY

Kevin and I had a lot of fun after our two-week hiatus when our travel schedules didn’t sync up. It’s fun doing the “clean” version every week because we do like the challenge. We’re grateful that you’re all joining us for the free-for-all. If you would like to take a peek at the VIP side and see what we’re like when the meds wear off, you can subscribe here and use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount. The party is just getting started.

Enjoy!