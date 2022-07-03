More Bad News for the J6 Committee

Rep. Liz Cheney has once again demonstrated that the primary purpose of the J6 Committee is to stop Trump from becoming president again.

“I think that he can’t be the party nominee. And I don’t think the party would survive that…I believe in the party, and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for. And I’m not ready to give that up,” Cheney told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

How’s that going? In a word: terribly.

In theory, the J6 Committee has everything going for it. Nancy Pelosi handpicked all its members, ensuring that everyone was an anti-Trump partisan. And they’ve been airing hearings in primetime for the masses to see and be outraged over.

But there’s one big problem confronting the committee: most people really don’t care.

The primetime hearings were not the ratings juggernaut Democrats hoped they would be. And Americans who have bothered to watch have been unimpressed due to the lack of new information being presented.

Then there’s the problem that happens when something new is presented: it gets debunked. Last week, the committee’s star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, gave testimony that fell apart within hours. Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, claimed that President Trump grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limo and then lunged at a Secret Service agent because he wanted to join the protesters at the Capitol.

The testimony was absurd, and not only that, Hutchinson didn’t even witness the alleged incident. The committee put her on the stand without bothering to corroborate her testimony with any of the people she said were involved. Had they done so, they would have learned that actual witnesses contradicted the story and were willing to testify it never happened.

No wonder Americans realize the committee is biased. And that’s also why it should come as no surprise that, according to the latest Harvard Caps/Harris poll, most voters believe the hearings are biased/partisan — including nearly 60% of independents.

Majority (54%) of Voters say January 6 Hearings are Biased/Partisan, including 58% of Independents (Harvard Caps/Harris poll) January 6 Hearings: Fair/Biased

Dem: 83/17

GOP: 16/84

Indie: 42/58 June 28-29 / 1308 RVhttps://t.co/k05Lsws1cv — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 3, 2022

That’s not even the worst part for the Democrats. The poll also found that more than two-thirds of voters think the hearings further divide the country as opposed to healing it, and 63% of voters feel Congress should be focusing on other issues.

“Americans want an examination of the riots over the summer and the origins of the virus over investigating Jan. 6,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey. “The voters reject the Pelosi move to toss Republicans off of the committee and see it now as just a partisan exercise.”

As for accomplishing the goal of thwarting Trump, the show trial isn’t working at all. Trump beat Biden for the first time in Yahoo/YouGov’s most recent hypothetical 2024 matchup poll. A year ago, Biden had been leading Trump by 9 points.

The Democrats care too much about trying to stop Trump to realize that the American people just want their elected leaders to solve the nation’s problems.