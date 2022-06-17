J6 Committee Is Failing at Its Primary Objective

The partisan J6 Committee hasn’t been subtle about its partisan objectives that have nothing to do with justice. Among the committee’s goals, we know they want to use the Capitol riot as a pretext for radical changes in election laws and the expansion of surveillance powers.

But there’s another goal that trumps all others. In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation earlier this year, Liz Cheney revealed what the primary objective of the J6 Committee was.

“I’m very focused right now on reelection and on the work of the select committee,” Cheney told host Margaret Brennan In response to a question about whether she might run for president in 2024 — and then she said the quiet part out loud. “I can tell you that the single most important thing, though, is to ensure that Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee and that he certainly is not anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again.”

There it was, clear as day. Their goal is to stop Trump from becoming president again. If the committee could accomplish just one thing, this is it. That’s why the committee was stacked with anti-Trump partisans. That’s why they repeatedly claim that Trump incited an insurrection despite there being no evidence of this. For example, when various text messages the committee released have exonerated Trump, the committee doctored them to make them look incriminating. Of the more than 700 people who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, only 11 have been charged with “seditious conspiracy,” which belies the very notion that the riot was an insurrection orchestrated by Trump.

That won’t stop the committee from claiming (without evidence to support it) that Trump was behind it all. This is because they are trying desperately to prevent him from being president again.

And they’re failing miserably. Trump has been beating Joe Biden in most hypothetical 2024 matchups, and in the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll, Trump is beating Biden — for the first time.

According to their poll, if the 2024 election were held today between Trump and Biden, Trump would win 44 to 42. “Since Biden took office, no previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll has shown him trailing Trump (though Biden’s most recent leads have been within the margin of error, like this one is for Trump),” Yahoo News reports. “One year ago, Biden led Trump by 9 percentage points.”

So despite all the rhetoric and the compliant mainstream media pushing the anti-Trump narrative, Trump’s position against Biden has only improved. How much time and money have Democrats invested in their efforts to stop Donald Trump in 2024? A lot. And yet Trump’s standing with the American people has only improved.

Of course, 2024 matchup polls between Trump and Biden are purely academic, as virtually no one wants Biden to run for reelection. Between his advanced age and his poor performance as president, there are few reasons to expect Biden will attempt another presidential campaign. Moreover, some Democrat insiders are skeptical that Biden will run, while others believe he is their party’s best shot of holding onto the White House.

If Biden’s their best shot, then things look really, really good for Trump if he runs again.

And the J6 Committee can do nothing about it.