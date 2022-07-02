Christians Are the New Boogeyman for the American Left

With the recent decisions coming out of the Supreme Court that protect gun rights, prayer in school, and pre-born children, the left is now characterizing Christians as the loud minority who have come into power—for the left, it’s always about power.

“There’s an influential minority of Americans who envision the United States as a Christian nation,” according to NPR.

Are Christians in America really a minority, though? While belief in God is declining in the United States, 81% of Americans still do believe in God, according to Gallup. And 65% percent of Americans described themselves as Christian in a survey conducted by telephone in 2018 and 2019, according to Pew Research.

Despite the fact that these numbers show a decline, the research reflects that Christians are still the majority in the U.S.

”This is the most disproportionate power that the Christian Right has had in my lifetime. We are seeing the last kind of desperate grasp — that by the way includes violence — to hold on to power,” says Robert P. Jones, CEO and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute.

Of course, this kind of talk is nonsensical. Especially when it’s the left calling for violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches.

Separation of Church and State

Should the law have any basis in the Bible? A common objection is the slogan “separation of Church and State;” however, this is not a good argument because the first amendment does not mention anything regarding a separation of Church and State. The first amendment enumerates the right of freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.

NPR quotes Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) weighing in on the left’s insistence on the so-called separation of Church and State. “The church is supposed to direct the government,” Boebert says. “The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our founding fathers intended it. And I am tired of this separation of church and state junk. It’s not in the Constitution.”

This does not stop the left from chiming in, or in this case, RINOs (Republicans in name only). “There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must [opposed] the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill).

He calls it the “Christian Taliban.” But don’t worry—he speaks as a Christian, he assures us. Sounds like he’s also a CINO (Christian In Name Only).

Theocracy

Kinzinger is not the only one likening Christians to the Taliban. In a Newsweek opinion article titled “I Left Iran for the U.S. to Get AWAY From a Theocracy,” author and leftist Ari Honarvar compares the United States to Iran.

The majority of Christians, however, do not call for a theocracy. “The Founders weren’t theocrats, but they did believe that our laws were best drawn from the Christian religion,” says Rev. Mark H. Creech, executive director of the Christian Action League of North Carolina. “There may be a fringe element among Christian evangelicals today who believe America should become a theocracy. But most think the theocracy described in the Old Testament applied only to Israel and another dispensation. Most hold that the New Testament doesn’t call for a theocratic form of government. Instead, the New Testament emphasizes principles and moral values that are relevant to all types of government.”

Christians then do not believe that civil government is to be based on God’s special revelation, like the Bible, but on God’s general revelation. The law is based on natural moral law. This leads us to the next point.

One Morality for All

H. Wayne House, research professor of theology and law at Faith Evangelical Seminary, states that “the Declaration provides the necessary theological underpinning of the national compact, apart from which there would be no philosophical and theological bases to provide for the safeguard of persons in United States Constitution. The theological basis, however, is not explicitly biblical in nature, though possibly implicitly, but comes from the natural law theology passed down from the apostle Paul in the Scriptures, the Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas, and into American law through John Locke and Sir William Blackstone, among others.”

Conclusion

The left is attempting to caricature the Christian Right as some sort of nationalist religious fanatic group. The fact is the majority of Christians believe in a natural law morality that governs all people regardless of our differences. Some of these rights are enumerated in the Declaration such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The left, on the other hand, creates its own narrative and seeks to advance its own causes at any cost, whether it be through riots or even threats of violence against those with whom they disagree. It’s time our nation starts living up to our founding documents, and the Jackson v. Dobbs decision was a good move in the right direction—toward protecting unborn life.