Americans' Belief in God Drops to All-Time Low

A recent poll has revealed that Americans’ belief in God has dropped to the lowest its been in six decades.

New Gallup poll – The vast majority of U.S. adults believe in God, but the 81% who do so is down six percentage points from 2017 — a new low. 92% of Republicans believe in God, 81% of independents; 72% of Democrats. Details: https://t.co/v3PyopVbzN — Lee Strobel (@LeeStrobel) June 17, 2022

Gallup has reported in its latest poll that Americans’ belief in God has dropped from 87% in 2011 down to 81% in 2022 with only four in 10 believing that God can intervene on people’s behalf.

According to Gallup, the organization began asking the question in 1944 and found that in the 1950s and 1960s belief in God remained consistent at 98%. In 2011 Gallup polled the question again and found the number of Americans who believed in God had dropped to 92% — what was at that time a big drop.

From 2013 to 2017, belief in God dropped again and remained consistent at 87%; however, the recent drop shows that percentage has dropped six points in five years, whereas from the 1950s to 2011 belief in God dropped the same amount but took six decades. So why the change?

Interestingly, a study published by Public Opinion Quarterly conducted by a sociologist at New York University stated that, “America is a more liberal country now than it was 50 years ago,” and the new Gallup poll reflects as much.

Among those polled, Gallup has stated that “younger, liberal Americans [are] least likely to believe in God.”

The poll revealed that the “groups with the largest declines are also the groups that are currently least likely to believe in God, including liberals (62%), young adults (68%), and Democrats (72%). Belief in God is highest among political conservatives (94%) and Republicans (92%), reflecting that religiosity is a major determinant of political divisions in the U.S.”

While correlation does not always equal causation and more research needs to be done, it is very hard to ignore that, while belief in God is declining, the one thing in which most Americans can agree is that our culture is in a decline.

“The survey by the Trafalgar Group revealed that 76.8% of respondents from all political affiliations said that ‘American society and culture is in a state of decay,'” according to the Washington Times.