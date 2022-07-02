'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #44—Stalkers, Christmas, and Cherry Flavored Everything

Kevin and I have had some scheduling conflicts in recent weeks and we weren’t sure if we’d be missing another week or not. We didn’t want to, so we did an impromptu episode. We aren’t usually big on show prep as it is, but we were really winging it here.

We somehow got on the topic of stalkers, which even comedians get, and stories were shared. It’s these little glimpses into our personal lives that make “Unwoke” the touching family fare that it has become.

There are also some travel stories, and we sing the praises of the Michigan classic known as the Cherry Republic.

Our usual segments are here too and, as always, no commies were actually harmed in the recording of this podcast.