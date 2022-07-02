Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #44—Stalkers, Christmas, and Cherry Flavored Everything

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 02, 2022 9:56 PM ET

Kevin and I have had some scheduling conflicts in recent weeks and we weren’t sure if we’d be missing another week or not. We didn’t want to, so we did an impromptu episode. We aren’t usually big on show prep as it is, but we were really winging it here.

We somehow got on the topic of stalkers, which even comedians get, and stories were shared. It’s these little glimpses into our personal lives that make “Unwoke” the touching family fare that it has become.

There are also some travel stories, and we sing the praises of the Michigan classic known as the Cherry Republic.

Our usual segments are here too and, as always, no commies were actually harmed in the recording of this podcast.

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
